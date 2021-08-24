CHAPMANVILLE — The 2021 version of the Chapmanville Athletic Hall of Fame includes a familiar face and mainstay in the community and three recent athletes.
P.D. Clemens, David Clay Wiley, Josh Mahaffey and Josh Easterling are this year’s inductees and will be honored Sept. 9-10 during the Hall of Fame week at Chapmanville.
On Thursday, Sept. 9, the inductees will be enshrined into the Hall of Fame at a banquet and golf outing at the Logan Country Club.
Then on Friday, Sept. 10, the four will be recognized at the Chapmanville Hall of Fame Game where the Tigers are scheduled to face off with the Winfield Generals at Tiger Stadium in Chapmanville’s home opening football game.
Here are biographical sketches of the inductees:
PD CLEMENS
Paul “PD” Clemens graduated from Nicholas County High School in 1975.
While attending school, he was a member of the football, basketball and track teams earning the Senior Athlete of the Year Award.
After graduating high school, he attended Fairmont University for two semesters before entering into the West Virginia State Police Academy in December 1976.
Clemens graduated from the West Virginia State Police Academy in May of 1977 and was assigned to the Logan Detachment.
He spent 10 years in Logan as a field trooper before getting promoted to the rank of Sergeant and transferred to the Welch Detachment.
He has also served in police detachments in Jesse, Richwood, Institute and Princeton. He retired from the State Police in December 2001 with 25 years of service.
After retiring from the West Virginia State Police, Clemens worked for Johnson & Johnson Law Firm as an investigator, served as the Assistant Superintendent of the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center, served as a security for the West Virginia Supreme Court and served as an investigator for the Office of Insurance Commission.
After retiring again in June of 2017, he accepted the position of Chief of Police in the City of Logan where he was employed unit December of 2000.
On January 1, 2001, he began his term as the Sheriff of Logan County and is still working in this capacity.
Upon his arrival in Logan County, he lived in the Logan area from 1977 until he moved to the Chapmanville area in 1984 and manned the clock for Coach Roger Bartram, who he played for in his junior year of high school in Nicholas County.
He also kept stats for Coach Danny Godby, coached ASA softball, coached Midget League Football with Coach Jim Conley and Coach Larry Coffendaffer.
Clemens also coached middle school football with Coach Jim Conley, Coach Kevin Runyon and Coach Roger Casto, coached middle school boys’ and girls’ basketball with Coach Tommy Kirk and Coached high school girls’ basketball at CRHS with Coach Dave Williamson, Coach Dave Elkins and Coach Kristina Gore.
Clemens is currently the score book keeper for CRHS boys’ basketball coach Brad Napier, the stat keeper for CRHS football coach James Barker and is also an assistant CMS girls’ basketball coach.
In addition to coaching and volunteering, he’s been a basketball referee for 32 years.
He currently serves on the Board of Directors for PIECES, an anti-drug organization, and LEASA.
Clemens has two daughters — Danyelle Tippett (Tom) and Amelia Clemens — who both are graduates of Chapmanville Regional High School. He also has three grandchildren — Isabella Tippett, Tucker McMillian, and Tanner McMillian — and a girlfriend, Brenda Teddar.
DAVID CLAY WILEY II
David Clay Wiley was born September 15,1990 in Huntington, but most of his childhood was spent in the Harts and Chapmanville areas.
He attended Attenville grade school in Harts. During this time, he played Midget League Football for the C and B teams of Chapmanville.
Wiley attended Chapmanville Middle School and played his seventh grade year on the A team for the late, great Jim Conley and Larry Coffindaffer.
Wiley was part of the undefeated Bucs team for three years in a row.
In eighth grade he played for the middle school team under PD Clemens. He received All-Conference recognition and was part of a team which beat Madison Middle School for the first time in six years. In that game Wiley had seven touchdowns and ran 237 yards on 15 carries.
During his time on the Chapmanville Regional High School football team under Head Coach George Barker, Wiley received All-State and Honorable Mention three years. He also made All-Cardinal Conference during Chapmanville’s first two years in the league.
Wiley also ran on the track team under Coach Will Alderman. He was in the top four sprinters in the state in Class AA, coming in second place in the 100-meter dash as a freshman.
Wiley won the state championship and Cardinal Conference Championship in the 100-meter dash his senior year. According to wvrun.com, Wiley is part of the All-time Top 10-Decade Team from 2000-2010 for the 100-meter sprinters in West Virginia AA.
Following his CRHS graduation, Wiley played in the Hatfield-McCoy Senior Bowl, rushing four times for 66 yards.
He attended Concord University for two years to play football and run track.
In 2016, at the age 25, he enlisted in the Army as an Infantrymen.
He completed his combat training and advance individual training from Sand Hill Fort Benning, Georgia. After graduating, he was stationed at Fort Bliss, El Paso, Texas.
During his time at Fort Bliss, he trained at the national training center in Nevada before being deployed to Afghanistan.
In 2017, Wiley was deployed to Kabul, Afghanistan as part of Operation Freedom Centennial where the military conducted security for the Air Force and high-profile VIPs.
During his time in the army, he achieved the Army Achievement Medal and received the rank of Specialist, as well as Expert Marksman with the M4 and 50 cal.
After his service in the Army, Wiley went back to school at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College where he received a Board of Governors degree and a certificate in general education.
He is currently completing his Associate Degree in welding technology.
He is also an assistant coach at Harts Middle School where he helped lead the team to its first ever championship.
JOSHUA DAVID MAHAFFEY
Joshua David Mahaffey is the son of Bryan and Dorothy Mahaffey. He is the grandson of Sandra and the late Larry Mahaffey and Gladys and Joseph Pais.
Joshua attended Chapmanville High School from the fall of 2004 to the Spring of 2008. He was a member of the first four-year class and first Valedictorian of the newly built Chapmanville Regional High School in the 2007-08 school year.
In his four years in school, Mahaffey lettered in varsity baseball all four years and varsity basketball in the 2005-06 season.
During his freshman year, he was the starting shortstop and No. 2 hitter in the baseball lineup and helped lead the Tigers to a sectional title in basketball as the starting point guard.
His sophomore year led to a Special Honorable Mention All-State award for baseball.
His junior year came with even more success for the baseball team. The Chapmanville Tigers were ranked No. 1 in AA for the majority of the season as Mahaffey lea the team in hits, runs, batting average and stolen bases.
As a junior, he was named First Team All-State.
In the Winter of 2007, Mahaffey was asked to compete in the Coast to Coast Baseball Organization, a coming together of athletes from around the country to show their skills in Jupiter, Fla.
Rising into his senior year, he was named one of the Captains of the varsity baseball team and was asked to pitch (which he had not done since his Junior League days) along with his duties at shortstop. This led to a record of 7-2 on the mound. This, plus his work at shortstop and at the plate, enabled him to repeat as a First Team All-State recipient.
Scholastically, Mahaffey excelled with a 4.0 GPA while receiving numerous class awards, competing at the state level in math field day all four years, receiving the PROMISE Scholarship, and being named to the Army’s Senior Student Athlete roster for WV.
The most meaningful awards that Josh received were not from the nation, the state, or even the school. The most meaningful awards came from his community. Josh was awarded the Naaman Godby Award, the Larry Coffindaffer Award, and the inaugural Rick Bowling Award.
After his days at CRHS, he took his talents to Sumter, S.C., to join the USC-Sumter Baseball Team. He attended Sumter from 2008-2010 where he aided the team to be ranked No. 3 nationally in NJCAA in the 2008-09 season. From 2010-12, he reunited with fellow Tiger, Josh Motto, at Ferrum College, a Division III school in Ferrum, Va., where he received a Bachelor’s of Science degree majoring in Accounting in 2012.
Mahaffey met Lauren Peterson, at USC-Sumter, and they were married in 2014. They now reside in Conway, S.C., with their 16-month daughter, Melody Grace, and their dog, Shaka.
Mahaffey is employed by Coastal Carolina University as a Payroll Specialist. Active in his church and community, he also enjoys using the gifts that God gave him to spread his love and truth while on the softball field.
JOSHUA EASTERLING
Dr. Joshua Easterling, the son of Si and Mary Easterling, is a 2011 graduate of Chapmanville Regional High School, where he was a standout baseball and football player.
He was a First-Team All-State outfielder, a two-time All-State quarterback, and a four-time First-Team All Cardinal Conference choice.
Over the course of his entire athletic career, Easterling won a total of 18 championships while wearing the orange and black.
For the CRHS Tigers baseball team, he was a four-year starter and played under Head Coach Eric Ellis.
As a senior, Easterling helped lead the Tigers to a record breaking 35-3 record, the Cardinal Conference Championship, and the 2011 Class AA State Baseball Championship.
Hitting in the three-hole, the 6-foot-2 outfielder launched nine home runs, recorded 40 RBIs, and scored 51 runs for the 2011 State Championship team.
He was a First-Team All-State and First-Team All Cardinal Conference choice in baseball.
On the football field, he was the starting quarterback for three years and played under Head Coach George Barker.
As the Tigers QB, Easterling led his teams to three winning seasons, three County Championships, and three playoff appearances including the first home playoff game in the history of the football program.
Over a three-year period, he threw for more than 4,000 passing yards and helped guide his teams to 22 victories.
He was a two-time All-State, three-time First-Team All-Cardinal Conference selection and was a 2010 Wendy’s High School Heisman Finalist choice in football.
In the classroom, Easterling carried a 4.15 GPA and graduated as the valedictorian of his 2011 graduating class.
He was a member of the National Honors Society and received the PROMISE scholarship as well as the inaugural Jim Hicks Scholarship.
Upon graduating from CRHS, he enrolled at the University of Charleston on an athletic scholarship.
He was a three-year varsity letterman and was named a team captain in 2015 for the Golden Eagles baseball team.
Easterling finished with a .302 collegiate career batting average and was a member of the 2014 WVIAC Baseball All-Conference Academic Team in 2014.
While at UC, he was inducted into the Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honors Society and the Chi Beta Phi National Science Honorary Society.
After graduating with honors from UC, he was accepted to the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in 2015.
As a medical student, he was inducted into Sigma Sigma Phi, the National Osteopathic Physician Honors Society and was awarded the West Virginia State Medical Association Alliance Scholarship, WVSOM Alumni Association Scholarship, Dr. William B. Mullen and Jennifer White Scholarship and the WVSOM Prescriber Training, Education and Professional Development Scholarship.
After graduating from WVSOM in 2019, he accepted a position as an internal medicine resident physician with WVU Medicine at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, where he is currently completing his final year of residency training.
As a physician, he has been recognized as the Veterans Affairs Provider of the Year and was a top finalist for Best Patient Care Award for the WVU Department of Medicine.