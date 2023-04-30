Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Josh Rakes.jpeg
Buy Now

Chapmanville coach Josh Rakes talks to his players following Saturday’s 3-2 victory against Charleston Catholic at the Shawnee Sports Complex.

 Rick Ryan | For the Logan Banner

DUNBAR -- At the very outset Saturday, Charleston Catholic was hit with an unwelcome surprise when ace pitcher Jonah DiCocco had to leave the game after two batters with a back muscle strain.

Then at the very end, the Irish nearly handed an unwelcome shocker right back at Chapmanville with a late rally. The Tigers, however, recovered enough to nail down their 20th victory.

Tags

Recommended for you