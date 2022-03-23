CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Tigers are hoping last season was an anomaly.
The Chapmanville Regional High School baseball team, coming off a a rare sub .500 season a year ago at 12-20, hope to see improvement this spring.
The Tigers got off to a rocky 2-8 start but improved from there, going 10-12 the rest of the way with their young squad.
The good news is that several Tigers are back from last year’s team, so that gives Chapmanville optimism.
CRHS was slated to open the season on March 21 at home against Belfry, Ky. The Tigers then play at Poca on March 23, host Sissonville on March 25 and then host Capital on March 26 and Scott on March 28.
Chapmanville coach Josh Rakes said his Tigers have put last season behind them.
“We had an inexperienced team last year,” Rakes said. “We lost four senior starters. We basically lost our outfield and a rotational second baseman. Overall, it was a disappointing year last year. It wasn’t up to our standards of Chapmanville baseball although we did finish well in the tournament. By the end of the year we were the best version of us that we could be. We just ran into a very good Logan team. For this year, I’m optimistic to see what the year could bring for us.”
The Tigers closed out last season with a 3-2 showing in the double-elimination Class AA sectional tournament.
Chapmanville opened with an 11-1 win over Mingo Central, then were blanked by Logan (4-0). CRHS rebounded by topping Wayne (10-6) and Scott (10-2) before falling 9-1 at eventual state champion Logan in the sectional finals.
Seniors Evan Plumley and Will Kirkendall are back to lead the Tigers’ pitching staff. Kirkendall was a Class AA Honorable Mention All-State pick from 2021. Junior Jacob Topping is also a projected starter.
“Most of our pitching is back,” Rakes said.
Lucas Price and Trey Butcher, a pair of juniors, also figure heavily into Chapmanville’s pitching staff. AJ Motto, Ian Plumley, Braylen Moore, Andrew Farley and Brody Dalton round out the staff.
Down at first base, Evan Plumley returns as Chapmanville’s starter. Farley, a sophomore, is also expected to play some there.
“Plumley was one of the guys I had back last year that played a lot of varsity ball going back to the 2019 season,” Rakes said. “He’s been around and has played a lot of baseball. He will probably go out of the gate as our number one pitcher. He’s a smart kid that knows the game.”
Along the middle infield, Kirkendall is back at second and Butcher at short. With the late start to the 2021 season and the overlap from basketball season, Butcher joined the Tigers late last season along with Dalton.
At thrid base, CRHS expects to rotate players there depending on who is pitching. Butcher and Dalton are projected to play there.
At catcher, the Tigers have Talon Thompson, a freshman, and Dalton, who saw a lot of action behind the plate a year ago.
Out in the outfield, Tyson Thompson is back. He’s likely set to play in center. He also has experience at third base.
Topping, Farley, Price and newcomer Adam Mullins are other CRHS outfielders.
The Tigers will once again play in a five-team Class AA sectional tourney made up of Logan, Scott, Wayne and Mingo Central.
“It should be a really competitive sectional,” Rakes said. “I’m proud of our guys last year the way we finished, going all the way to the sectional final. Logan will obviously be the favorite going into it as the defending state champs. I think Scott will be really good. They have a couple of real good arms back from last year. Wayne lost a lot but they are always competitive and always good. Mingo always produces athletes but you never really know what you’re going to get on the baseball field.”
2022 Chapmanville Regional High School
Baseball Schedule:
March 21: Belfry, Ky., 7:30 p.m.
March 23: *at Poca, 6 p.m.
March 25: *Sissonville, 7 p.m.
March 26: Capital, 1 p.m.
March 28: *Scott, 7 p.m.
March 29: *at Nitro, 7:30 p.m.
March 31: at Man, 7 p.m.
April 1: at Lincoln County, 5:30 p.m.
April 2: at St. Albans, noon
April 4: *at Winfield, 7 p.m.
April 6: *Logan, 7 p.m.
April 7: at Tug Valley, 6 p.m.
April 8: *Wayne (Daffer tourney), 7:30 p.m.
April 9: Point Pleasant (Daffer tourney), 2:30 p.m.
April 11: *at Scott, 7 p.m.
April 12: *at Poca, 6 p.m.
April 15: vs. Parkersburg (Ed Carter tourney at Capital), 4:30 p.m.
April 15: at Capital (Ed Carter tourney at Capital), 7 p.m.
April 16: vs. TBA (Ed Carter tourney at Capital), TBA
April 18: Lincoln County, 7 p.m.
April 19: *Winfield, 7 p.m.
April 21: *at Sissonville, 7 p.m.
April 22: Mingo Central, 6 p.m.
April 25: Man, 7 p.m.
April 26: *Nitro, 7:30 p.m.
April 27: *at Logan, 7 p.m.
April 29: *at Wayne, 7 p.m.
May 2: at Point Pleasant, 7 p.m.
May 3: Tug Valley, 6 p.m.
May 4: *Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
May 6: at Belfry, Ky., 5:30 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game