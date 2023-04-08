CHAPMANVILLE - The Chapmanville Tigers baseball club has increased their winning streak to four games as they won at Nitro 6-2 on Monday, came back home to shut out Lincoln County 11-0 on Tuesday and then scored a narrow 4-3 victory at Oak Hill on Saturday.
CHAPMANVILLE 6 NITRO 2
CRHS traveled to Nitro on Monday and defeated the homestanding Wildcats by a final score of 6-2.
The game was scoreless until the top of the third inning when the Tigers put up three runs via a single by Luke Knight and then a Nitro error, an RBI groundout by Brody Dalton, and a run-scoring single from Trey Butcher.
The Wildcats plated a pair in the next half-inning, but they committed another error in the top of the fourth, allowing Joey Canterbury to score and increase Chapmanville's lead to 4-2.
Another Nitro error as well as another RBI single by Butcher added two more Tiger runs to the board in the top of the fifth frame and gave them a 6-2 cushion.
Butcher had a great day at the plate, going 3-4 with two RBI for CRHS, and Talan Thompson went 2-3. Eli Surgoine was 1-3 with a double, and Dalton (one RBI), Canterbury and Knight each had one hit.
Braylon Moore pitched all seven innings and got the win for the Tigers, striking out 12 batters and walking just one while giving up six hits and no earned runs.
Score by innings:
CRHS: 0 0 3 1 2 0 0 - 6 9 3
NHS: 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 - 2 6 3
CHAPMANVILLE 4 OAK HILL 3:
After Tuesday's 11-0 home win over Lincoln County, Chapmanville won their fourth straight game on Saturday as they traveled to Oak Hill and escaped with a 4-3 victory.
The Red Devils took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, but the Tigers put a four-spot on the board in the top of the third courtesy of an RBI single from Talan Thompson, an Oak Hill error, and a two-run single by Andrew Farley. CRHS led 4-1.
The hosts added a run in the home half of the third to trail 4-2, and the count stayed that way until the bottom of the seventh when they scored again to make it a 4-3 game.
However, with two outs, Chapmanville's Ian Plumley got Oak Hill's Gabriel Truman to ground into a fielder's choice to end the Red Devils rally as well as the game.
Farley (two RBI) and Thompson (one RBI) each had two hits for CRHS. Trey Butcher and Braylon Moore both hit safely once. Brody Dalton was hitless but had an RBI.
Jacob Topping tossed six innings of three-hit, two-run baseball for Chapmanville with 14 strikeouts and five walks. Plumley was credited with the save, pitching one frame and giving up a hit as well as a walk.
Chapmanville is now 9-2 on the 2023 season.
Score by innings:
CRHS: 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 - 4 6 2
OHHS: 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 - 3 4 1
HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.