Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

CHAPMANVILLE - The Chapmanville Tigers baseball club has increased their winning streak to four games as they won at Nitro 6-2 on Monday, came back home to shut out Lincoln County 11-0 on Tuesday and then scored a narrow 4-3 victory at Oak Hill on Saturday.

CHAPMANVILLE 6 NITRO 2

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

Tags

Recommended for you