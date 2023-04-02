Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Chapmanville's Luke Knight stands in to bat in a contest against Robert C. Byrd at Logan on March 25. 

 Cameron Maynard | Logan Banner

CHAPMANVILLE - Last week, the Chapmanville baseball team won three of their four contests to improve their season record to 6-2. 

The Tigers won at Poca 6-4 on Monday before coming back home the next night and edging Scott 1-0 on Tuesday. Then, they traveled to St. Albans for a varsity doubleheader on Saturday and lost the first game 8-7 but won the second matchup 9-6.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

