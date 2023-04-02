CHAPMANVILLE - Last week, the Chapmanville baseball team won three of their four contests to improve their season record to 6-2.
The Tigers won at Poca 6-4 on Monday before coming back home the next night and edging Scott 1-0 on Tuesday. Then, they traveled to St. Albans for a varsity doubleheader on Saturday and lost the first game 8-7 but won the second matchup 9-6.
CHAPMANVILLE 1 SCOTT 0
The Tigers earned an extra-inning win against Scott on Tuesday night as the hosts used great pitching to take a pitcher's duel over Skyhawks by a score of 1-0 in nine innings.
The affair was scoreless until the bottom of the ninth inning, when the Tigers’ Corey Johnson hit a sacrifice fly to plate Eli Messer and send the Chapmanville fans home happy with a 1-0 walk-off victory.
Trey Butcher, Brody Dalton and Trey Thompson each had a double for CRHS. Luke Knight, Joey Canterbury and Braylon Moore each had one hit.
Jacob Topping turned in an outstanding performance on the hill for the Tigers, tossing 7.2 innings with 12 strikeouts and four walks while only giving up three hits and no earned runs. Andrew Farley got the win, throwing 1.1 frames in relief and only giving up one hit and one walk.
Score by innings:
SHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 4 1
CRHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 – 1 6 0
CHAPMANVILLE 6 POCA 4
CRHS traveled to Poca on Monday night and rebounded from a loss to Robert C. Byrd in Logan two days earlier with a 6-4 victory over the Dots.
The Tigers scored two runs in the top of the first inning thanks to an RBI double from Talan Thompson a single to plate a run by Trey Butcher. However, Poca came back with two runs of their own the next half-inning to deadlock things at 2-2.
Chapmanville took a 3-2 lead in the top of the second after a sacrifice fly from Thompson, but the Dots sent two more runners across the plate in the bottom of the third to jump in front 4-3.
A sacrifice fly from Brody Dalton and a run-scoring double by Joey Canterbury put the Tigers back in command at 5-4, and then another sacrifice fly in the road half of the sixth, this time by Luke Knight, upped the CRHS lead to 6-4.
Thompson went 2-4 at the plate with two doubles and an RBI for Chapmanville. Butcher went 2-2 with a double, and Knight (one RBI) and Andrew Farley had two hits each. Canterbury was 1-4 with a double and an RBI, and Dalton went 1-2 while also driving home a run.
Braylon Moore got the win pitching for the Tigers, going six innings and striking out 10 batters while walking five. He gave up three earned runs and four hits. Ian Plumley notched the save, throwing one frame.
Score by innings:
CRHS: 2 1 0 0 2 1 0 – 6 10 2
PHS: 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 – 4 4 2
ST. ALBANS 8 CHAPMANVILLE 7 (GAME 1)
CRHS went to St. Albans to play two games on Saturday, and they lost the first contest by a final of 8-7 to the Red Dragons.
A 1-1 game after one inning became a 3-1 St. Albans lead after two following a pair of runs from the hosts.
The Tigers put a run on the board in the top of the third and trailed by one at 3-2, but two more runs by St. Albans the next half-inning as well as one in each of the next two innings gave the Red Dragons a 7-2 cushion.
Chapmanville scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game at 7-7 after a St. Albans error, an RBI single by Talan Thompson, a bases loaded walk to Trey Butcher, and a two-run single by Andrew Farley.
However, a sacrifice fly from the Red Dragons’ Gavin Comer in the bottom of the sixth gave the home team an 8-7 lead, and that was how the game ended.
Thompson was 2-4 batting with an RBI for the Tigers. Butcher was 1-1 with two RBI and a double, and Brody Dalton was 1-4 with a double of his own. Andrew Farley went 1-4 at the dish with two RBI.
Corey Johnson pitched four innings for CRHS and was tagged for nine hits and five earned runs while fanning four batters and walking four. Ian Plumley took the loss, tossing two innings and giving up a hit without an earned run while striking out a batter.
Score by innings:
CRHS: 1 0 1 0 0 5 0 – 7 7 4
SAHS: 1 2 2 1 1 1 – 8 10 2
CHAPMANVILLE 9 ST. ALBANS 6 (GAME 2)
Chapmanville bounced back from the loss in game one with a 9-6 win in game two over St. Albans.
It was a 2-2 contest after one frame, and it stayed that way until five Tigers crossed home plate in the top of the fifth to make it a 7-2 lead for Josh Rakes’ team.
CRHS added two more runs in the road half of the sixth to lead 9-2. The Red Dragons scored three in the sixth inning and one in seventh, but their comeback fell short as the Tigers held on for the win.
Brody Dalton was 2-3 with an RBI and a double for Chapmanville. Andrew Farley was 1-3 with two RBI, and he too had a double. Jacob Topping (two RBI), Talan Thompson (one RBI), and Braylon Moore each had one hit. Joey Canterbury went 0-3 but picked up two RBI.
Topping pitched and got the win for the Tigers, throwing 5.1 innings with six Ks and six walks while giving up five hits and four earned runs. Farley saw 1.1 innings of work with two strikeouts and a walk along with four hits and two earned runs.
Score by innings:
CRHS: 2 0 0 0 5 2 0 – 9 6 1
SAHS: 2 0 0 0 0 3 1 – 6 9 2