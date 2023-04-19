MAN - County rivals Chapmanville and Man met on the baseball diamond Tuesday night at William "Tootie" Carter Field in Man and the Tigers picked up the road victory thanks to a prolific offense in a 12-6 final score.
Chapmanville's Luke Knight blasted a leadoff solo home run to right field in the top of the first inning to give the visitors an early 1-0 lead.
However, the Hillbillies scored four runs in their half of the second via a run-scoring single by Cameron Gerace, an error by the Tigers, a sacrifice fly by Jace Adkins, and an RBI double by Bo Thompson.
The momentum shifted right back to CRHS in the top of the third, though, as Trey Butcher plated a run with a single and Andrew Farley hit a three-run homer to left field to put the Tigers back in front 5-4.
That was the score until Chapmanville added three more runs in the top of the fifth to lead 8-4. They scored two in both the sixth and seventh frames and went on to get the win.
Knight led the Tigers at the plate, going 3-4 with two RBI and the solo homer in the first. Andrew Farley was 2-3 with three RBI including his three-run bomb, and Brody Dalton went 2-3 with three RBI and a double. Butcher (one RBI), Talan Thompson, and Braylon Moore each had one hit.
Corey Johnson (4.2 innings, one K, three walks, two ER, seven hits) got the win on the mound for Chapmanville.
Bo Thompson went 3-4 at the dish for Man with two doubles and an RBI. Kaden Dickerson hit safely twice in his four plate appearances. Gerace (one RBI) and John McCoy each had a hit. Adkins and Hunter Gibson were both hitless but picked up an RBI.
Braydon Compton (4.1 innings, three Ks, two walks, six ER, five hits) pitched for the Hillbillies and took the loss. Braxton Messer (1.1 innings, four Ks, two walks, one ER, no hits) and Thompson (one inning, two Ks, one walk, two ER, three hits) pitched in relief.
After the game, Chapmanville head coach Josh Rakes talked about the boost that Knight gives the Tigers' lineup.
"Luke is a top of the order guy," Rakes said. "I told him out there today, he's kind of our spark plug when he gets things going. He came out of the gate and hit a ball hard, got a home run, and hit a ball hard next time up. Third time up, kind of did what he does and put a bunt down and got some things going. He's a very versatile player."
It wasn't just Knight that Rakes was happy with after the win. The CRHS head coach praised Farley for his homer as well as the entire offense.
"Offensively, Farley, that's his fourth home run in probably five or six games," Rakes said. "He's swinging it well, and that's what I told him, I expect that out of him. That's not a surprise. I expect him to hit balls hard. Offensively, up and down the lineup, we're getting contributions from a lot of guys. So that's good to see."
Man head coach Mike Crosby said his team has always had fight in them, and he thinks the Hillbillies are going to be okay.
He said that the main thing you look for as a coach is quit, and he doesn't see his team quitting. However, he doesn't believe his squad has been on top of their game when they've faced off against good teams.
"Against the good teams, right now, we're just not making the plays that we need to make to win," Crosby said. "I guess failure is the best teacher, and we're a young ball team. I don't know how much these guys have got to fail before it clicks, but at some point I look for it to fix itself. But it's rearing its ugly head every game that we play a very good opponent. If we play a team that's as good or lesser than us, we don't have these problems. So, I guess the youth just needs to grow up."
Chapmanville now stands at 14-2 on the season while Man fell to 9-7.
Score by innings:
CRHS: 1 0 4 0 3 2 2 - 12 10 3
MHS: 0 4 0 0 1 1 0 - 6 8 2
