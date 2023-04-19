Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

MAN - County rivals Chapmanville and Man met on the baseball diamond Tuesday night at William "Tootie" Carter Field in Man and the Tigers picked up the road victory thanks to a prolific offense in a 12-6 final score.

Chapmanville's Luke Knight blasted a leadoff solo home run to right field in the top of the first inning to give the visitors an early 1-0 lead.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

