CHAPMANVILLE – Spring is just around the corner.
And with that, so is the high school baseball season.
The Chapmanville Regional High School baseball team, coached by Josh Rakes, is scheduled to open the 2022 season on March 21 with a home game against Belfry, Ky., at Chapmanville's Ted Ellis Field.
The Tigers then play at Poca on March 23 in the Cardinal Conference opener.
CRHS hosts Sissonville on March 25, Class AAA Capital on March 26 and then Scott on March 28 before going to Nitro on March 29.
Chapmanville is coming off last year's 12-20 season. It was the first time the Tigers took the field since 2019 as the entire 2020 high school baseball season was canceled due to COVID concerns.
CRHS had a 2-2 showing in last year's Class AA sectional tourney.
The Tigers were blanked by eventual Class AA state champion Logan, 4-0, in the sectional opener, then beat Wayne (10-6) and Scott (10-2) before getting ousted by Logan, 9-1, in the finals.
Chapmanville was just 3-10 in Cardinal Conference play.
In addition to all of the big league games this spring, the Tigers have several other interesting matchups on the 2022 schedule.
The Tigers once again are slated to host the annual Daffer tourney, April 8-9, as CRHS is set to face off with Wayne and Point Pleasant.
Later in the season, Chapmanville is set to play host Capital and Parkersburg in the Ed Carter tourney at Capital, April 15-16.
Chapmanville also has home-and-away series this spring against county rivals Man and Logan. Man was the Class A state runner-ups last year and had a 22-10 record.
In addition, the Tigers have a road game at Class AAA St. Albans.
CRHS returns Will Kirkendall, a Class AA All-State Honorable Mention pick from 2021. Evan Plumley and many others also return.
–
2022 Chapmanville Regional High School
Baseball Schedule:
March 21: Belfry, Ky., 7:30 p.m.
March 23: *at Poca, 6 p.m.
March 25: *Sissonville, 7 p.m.
March 26: Capital, 1 p.m.
March 28: *Scott, 7 p.m.
March 29: *at Nitro, 7:30 p.m.
March 31: at Man, 7 p.m.
April 1: vs, Lincoln County, (Wooden Bat Tournament at Scott), 5:30 p.m.
April 2: vs St. Albans (Wooden Bat Tournament at Scott), noon
April 4: *at Winfield, 7 p.m.
April 6: *Logan, 7 p.m.
April 7: at Tug Valley, 6 p.m.
April 8: *Wayne (Daffer tourney), 7:30 p.m.
April 9: Point Pleasant (Daffer tourney), 2:30 p.m.
April 11: *at Scott, 7 p.m.
April 12: *at Poca, 6 p.m.
April 15: vs. Parkersburg (Ed Carter tourney at Capital), 4:30 p.m.
April 15: at Capital (Ed Carter tourney at Capital), 7 p.m.
April 16: vs. TBA (Ed Carter tourney at Capital), TBA
April 18: Lincoln County, 7 p.m.
April 19: *Winfield, 7 p.m.
April 21: *at Sissonville, 7 p.m.
April 22: Mingo Central, 6 p.m.
April 25: Man, 7 p.m.
April 26: *Nitro, 7:30 p.m.
April 27: *at Logan, 7 p.m.
April 29: *at Wayne, 7 p.m.
May 2: at Point Pleasant, 7 p.m.
May 3: Tug Valley, 6 p.m.
May 4: *Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
May 6: at Belfry, Ky., 5:30 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game