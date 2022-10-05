CHAPMANVILLE — The Tigers met with the Riverside Warriors last Wednesday Sept. 28 in a competitive soccer match, but fell to the Warriors 3-1 at Tiger Stadium.
Coach Jay Trump’s squad started off quickly with some defense and held Riverside at bay after a few early attempts to score with multiple saves from goalkeeper Alex Trent.
As quickly as the defense stood the test of the Warriors, Jacob Osborne snuck past the Tigers back line and found the back of the net in minute 29 to put Riverside on the board early.
Once the Warriors had the lead, they refused to let the Tigers get into scoring position by keeping them on the opposite side of the field for the majority of the first half. Riverside had plans and tried to get another score in before halftime, but offside penalties snuffed out two different tries at the net.
It did not take long for Chapmanville to finally get on the board in the second half and it was Jonathan Ferrell taking it by himself from midfield to the goal and evening the odds making it a tie game at 1-1. This brought life back to the Tiger squad and their defense bolstered down and made sure to keep Riverside on their toes.
In minute 12 Coach Robert McCloud’s Warriors finally got things situated with their offensive strategies and it was once again Jacob Osborne finding the back of the net putting Riverside up 2-1 late in the 2nd half. Chapmanville could not seem to find that spark again and eventually Wyatt Chestnut of the Warriors put the nail in the coffin in the final five minutes by getting loose and taking it himself for a score making it 3-1.
The Chapmanville tigers fell to (2-10) on the season while the Riverside Warriors make it to (3-11). The Tigers look to face off against Nitro at home on Saturday.