CHAPMANVILLE — Class AA’s fourth-ranked squad in the Chapmanville Tigers swept the season series over the Mingo Central Miners on Saturday night, notching an easy 78-51 win on the Tigers’ senior night after a 66-55 win at MCHS on December 13.

The two teams were neck-and-neck midway through the first quarter and tied 11-11 with 2:32 left in the frame after a trey from Mingo’s Ethan Thomason, but a quick 9-0 run from the Tigers ensued, and they led 20-11 after a Sal Dean three at the 1:05 mark.

Cameron Maynard is an HD Media reporter who primarily covers sports in Logan County.

