CHARLESTON - When it comes to basketball in March, the name of the game is simple: Survive and advance. That's what the Chapmanville Tigers did in their Class AA state quarterfinal clash with Ravenswood on Wednesday morning.

They started their quest for a third state title under head coach Brad Napier by holding off the sixth-seeded Red Devils by a final score of 49-43 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, advancing to Friday night's state semifinal.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

