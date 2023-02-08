Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Chapmanville’s Isaiah Smith takes the ball to the rim for two points in a 69-58 win over Nitro.

 Cameron Maynard |

Logan Banner

CHAPMANVILLE — On Saturday night, Class AA’s third-ranked team in the Chapmanville Tigers moved their overall 2022-2023 record to 14-1 after a 69-58 win at Danny Godby Gym over the tenth-ranked team in AAA, Nitro.

The Tigers led 5-2 in the early going, but the visiting Wildcats reeled off five straight points to lead 7-4.

