The Chapmanville Regional High School basketball team is going more local next season.
In recent years and in is state tournament run over the last five seasons, the Tigers have played at least one out-of-state tournament as Chapmanville has been to Florida, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania and South Carolina.
Chapmanville has also played out-of-state teams at home.
In the Tigers’ own Country Roads Classic last season, Chapmanville faced off with ISA Osborne, Ohio, and the Miller School out of Virginia. Chapmanville won both of those games by 66-57 and 64-61 scores.
But in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis and with the uncertainties of out-of-state travel, all this will change for the 2020-21 season.
Chapmanville is scrapping the Country Roads Classic and will instead have a two-day tournament called the Tiger Shootout, set for January 15-16 at Chapmanville’s Danny Godby Gymnasium.
Chapmanville, still a Class AA school next season in the new four-class format, is slated to play Class AAAA South Charleston on January 15 on the first night of the shootout.
Logan, which will be 3A next year, battles with Liberty Raleigh, also on January 15.
Beckley Prep is slated to play both nights against teams to be determined later.
Also on January 16, Logan Middle School will square off with Chapmanville Middle School.
“We are going to add a couple of more games later on but as of now these are the games that are set,” Chapmanville coach Brad Napier said. “We have most of the Tiger Shootout set up. We are not doing the Country Roads Classic this year. We are doing a smaller version. A lot of states are banning out-of-state travel and out-of-state teams, so we really could not get a conformation of what we wanted to do, so at this time we don’t have any out-of-state teams that are coming. That’s something that we might be able to do later on.”
Napier said 4A South Charleston will be a tough matchup for his young team.
“We’ll have a really tough game on the 15th against South Charleston,” he said. “They are always really talented and athletic. Josh Daniels is coaching up there now and he will do a great job. He did a great job for years at Herbert Hoover. He’ll do a great job at South Charleston. He’s got the two big kids from Africa that will be eligible to play. One of them is 7-2 and the other is 6-10. It will be a big challenge against them with their size.”
So how will the Tigers guard the Twin Towers?
“I don’t know. We might to stack our guys on top of each other,” Napier joked.
Chapmanville’s Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament is also set.
The four-team tournament, usually played the weekend before Christmas or the weekend after, has been a holiday tradition for a very long time.
Man, expected to be a Single-A power, takes on Grafton in the first game. Chapmanville battles with Mount View in Game 2. The two winners meet on the following night in the championship game with the two losers squaring off in the consolation game.
Napier said Man will be very tough to beat. The Hillbillies were 18-6 last season in 2A ball and have all of their starters back, plus several of their top reserves. Man could be one of the teams to beat next season in Single-A ball.
“I would think that they are going to be one of the top two or three Class A teams in the state,” he said. “Grafton is going to have a good team too. We played them in the state tournament a couple of years ago and they were kind of young and an upcoming program. A lot of players that were on that team as freshmen and sophomores will be juniors and seniors this upcoming year.”
Chapmanville is also set to play in Logan’s King Coal Classic in late December. The Tigers are matched up against Class AAAA George Washington.
“We are playing a lot of bigger schools and in-state schools this year,” Napier said. “We weren’t able to travel and due some of the normal things that we do. So we are trying to keep our schedule challenging so we can continue to challenge our kids. We are just going to have to do it differently.”