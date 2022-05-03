CHAPMANVILLE — Class AA No. 10 Chapmanville secured the season sweep over Class AAA Lincoln County on Thursday night as they topped the Panthers 7-2 at Ted Ellis Field.
The Tigers (13-8) got on the board in the bottom of the first inning when Brody Dalton delivered a line drive single into centerfield to score Trey Butcher and give them a 1-0 lead.
Chapmanville pushed their lead to 2-0 in the bottom of the third inning when Andrew Farley doubled to left field to score Tyson Thompson.
Head coach Casey Campbell’s Lincoln County squad got the bats going in the ensuing top of the fourth inning as Hayden Johnson led off the frame with a double which was followed by a two run home run from senior Gabe Bates to tie the game up at two apiece.
Austin Adkins followed the homer with a double and a second runner reached later in the inning on an error but Chapmanville pitcher Will Kirkendall got out of the jam by striking out the final two batters to end the half inning.
The Tigers snatched the lead right back in the bottom half as Trey Butcher singled and then freshman Talon Thompson followed him with another single into center. On the single by Thompson Panther centerfielder Skylor Simpson made an error which allowed Butcher to scurry home and give Chapmanville a 3-2 lead.
The score remained the same until the bottom of the sixth inning when head coach Josh Rakes squad went to work and added four key insurance runs which gave them some breathing room headed to the seventh.
In the four run inning Dalton had a two RBI double and Talon Thompson had a RBI single into right field that scored Eli Surgoine who led off the frame with a single.
Kirkendall picked up the win on the mound for the Tigers as he went the complete game and allowed just the two runs on five hits while striking out eight batters and walking none.
Hayden Johnson took the loss in relief for the Panthers as he went two innings and allowed two runs on three hits with no strikeouts. Austin Adkins started the game and threw three innings allowing two runs on three hits with two Ks and four walks.
Bates also pitched an inning in relief and was tagged with three runs on four hits with two Ks and a walk.
Simpson and Aiden McCloud had the only other base hits in the game for Lincoln County as they both turned in singles.
Chapmanville had 10 knocks as a team with Dalton, Farley, and Talon Thompson each finishing with two. Dalton led the team with three RBIs while Braylon Moore and Kirkandall both had doubles.
The win for Chapmanville improved them to 13-8 on the season while Lincoln County fell to 4-14.
Score by Innings
LCHS: 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 2 6 1
CRHS: 1 0 1 1 0 4 x — 7 10 1