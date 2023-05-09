Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

CHAPMANVILLE - The top-seeded Chapmanville baseball team hosted fourth-seeded Wayne on Tuesday at Ted Ellis Field in the Class AA Region IV Section II tournament and the Tigers used a four run sixth inning to pick up a 9-5 win over the Pioneers.

Wayne gave Chapmanville a run for their money on this night as the score was tied 5-5 late in the game. Chapmanville head coach Josh Rakes knows that no postseason game is going to be easy.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

