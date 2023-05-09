CHAPMANVILLE - The top-seeded Chapmanville baseball team hosted fourth-seeded Wayne on Tuesday at Ted Ellis Field in the Class AA Region IV Section II tournament and the Tigers used a four run sixth inning to pick up a 9-5 win over the Pioneers.
Wayne gave Chapmanville a run for their money on this night as the score was tied 5-5 late in the game. Chapmanville head coach Josh Rakes knows that no postseason game is going to be easy.
"Tournament baseball is hard," Rakes said. "That's what I've tried to stress to these guys, and that's what we've talked about. It's hard, and they're difficult games, and you have to be on your best, and you have to come out to play. We kind of got into a game today, but it was good to see us pull out the victory."
The visitors jumped in front quickly at 2-0 in the top of the first after a two-run single by Fisher Fry.
However, the Tigers tied the game at 2-2 the next half-inning thanks to an RBI single by Trey Butcher and an RBI double by Andrew Farley.
In the bottom of the second frame, CRHS took a 4-2 lead after Braylon Moore scored on a wild pitch and then Luke Knight picked up an RBI off a groundout.
The Pioneers regained the lead in their half of the fourth as Levi Cassidy singled to score two runs to tie the game and then Brayden Jackson plated a run with a single to put Wayne up 5-4.
The hosts came right back to deadlock things at 5-5 in the bottom of the fourth via an RBI double by Talan Thompson. The score stayed that way until the home half of the sixth frame, and that's when the Tigers' bats came up clutch.
Jacob Topping scored on a wild pitch, and then WVU commit Brody Dalton tripled to score two more runs. Afterward, Butcher plated another run with a double to make it 9-5 Chapmanville.
Thompson (2-3, one RBI), Butcher (2-4, two RBI), and Farley (1-3, one RBI) each had a double at the plate for the Tigers. Moore had two base knocks, and Dalton went 1-4 with the two-run triple. Topping and Eli Surgoine each hit safely once.
Joey Canterbury started on the mound for Chapmanville and went 3.2 innings with a strikeout and two walks while surrendering two earned runs and seven hits. Moore (3.1 innings, one K) entered the game in relief and was credited with the win.
For Wayne, Fry was 2-4 batting with two RBI. Cassidy (one RBI), Jackson (one RBI), Logan Prater, Brady Dyer, and Braxton Marcum each had a hit.
Riley Brown (5.2 innings, four Ks, two walks, eight ER, nine hits) pitched for the Pioneers and took the loss. Parker Adkins tossed a tenth of an inning and struck out a batter.
Rakes credits Chapmanville's big sixth inning to their patience at the plate.
"We got a little bit more patient there in the sixth, and that's what I talked to our guys about," Rakes said. "We've got good hitters, and we are a good hitting team. We just have to stay with our approach, get good pitches to hit, and not swing at bad pitches."
Meanwhile, second-seeded Logan rolled third-seeded Scott 9-1 on Tuesday at Roger E. Gertz Field, which means the Tigers and Wildcats will renew their county rivalry for the third time this year on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Ted Ellis Field.
This time, however, the stakes will be much higher than they were in the previous two meetings between the squads. Rakes understands the challenge that Logan presents.
"They're definitely a good team and we've split with them this year but, as I've said numerous times, they're the two-time defending state champs," Rakes said. "Until somebody knocks them off, they're the guy. I know we got the one seed, but that's a good team. But I think we are too. I'm looking forward to the matchup, and I think our guys are looking forward to the matchup."
Wayne head coach Adam Adkins said the Tigers executed late in the game, but he was proud of the heart and fight his Pioneers displayed on Tuesday.
"We asked these boys as soon as sectional play started, have to play like we're hungry," Adkins said. "Every pitch, every play be ready to go. They were, the whole team. We asked that, they all gave it. They came out there and played with their heart, played with their guts, and we were right there late in the game coming up just a little short at the end."
Chapmanville improved to 24-4 on the season with the win while Wayne dropped to 16-14 overall. The Pioneers fell into the loser's bracket with the loss and will await on Thursday the winner of Scott and fifth-seeded Mingo Central who square off in Madison tomorrow at 6 p.m.
Score by innings:
WHS: 2 0 0 3 0 0 0 - 5 7 0
CRHS: 2 2 0 1 0 4 - 9 10 4