CHAPMANVILLE - The Chapmanville Lady Tigers hosted Wayne on Wednesday night at Ronnie "Mule" Ooten Field in the first loser's bracket game of the Class AA Region IV Section 2 tournament, and CRHS ended the Lady Pioneers' season in an 18-4 romp.

Wayne took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning after a run-scoring single by Rylee Carico, but things quickly went downhill from there for the visitors.

