CHAPMANVILLE - The Chapmanville Lady Tigers hosted Wayne on Wednesday night at Ronnie "Mule" Ooten Field in the first loser's bracket game of the Class AA Region IV Section 2 tournament, and CRHS ended the Lady Pioneers' season in an 18-4 romp.
Wayne took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning after a run-scoring single by Rylee Carico, but things quickly went downhill from there for the visitors.
An RBI single by Chapmanville's Chloe Murphy tied the game at 1-1 in the next half inning, and then they blew the game wide open in the home half of the second.
Two-run doubles by both Hannah Miller and Brooke Christian as well as a two-run home run by Murphy and one solo homer each from Erin Adkins and Evy Altizer gave the Lady Tigers a comfortable 9-1 advantage after two frames.
Wayne's Haley Bays plated a run with a single in their half of the third to make it 9-2, but nine more CRHS runs followed in the bottom of the inning.
An RBI triple by Murphy, an RBI single by Adkins, a run-scoring double by Latosha Perry, a two-run double by Laken Parks, and a bases-clearing triple from Erica Sigmon sent Chapmanville to an 18-2 lead.
The Lady Pioneers scored two more runs before all was said and done, but in the end, it was an easy win for the Lady Tigers by the final of 18-4.
Murphy had two base hits and a home run for Chapmanville while Adkins and Altizer also went yard once each. Perry had two doubles and a single, while Parks (one double) and Sigmon) both hit safely twice. Christian (two RBI) and Miller both doubled once.
Perry pitched for the Lady Tigers and struck out six batters.
Lexi Napier had two hits at the plate for Wayne while Bays had two hits of her own including a double. Carico, Maddie Eastwood, and Lauryn Sanders each hit safely one time.
Carico also pitched for the Lady Pioneers and fanned one batter.
Lady Tigers head coach Ronnie Ooten said after Wednesday's game that his team will be hard to beat if they are focused and play up to their capability.
"Like I told them yesterday, we've came out of the loser's bracket and won state, we've came out of the winner's bracket and won state," Ooten said. "So, we can still do it. These kids keep their heads and play like they're capable, we'll be hard to beat."
Wayne head coach Tish Smith said to her team after Wednesday's campaign-ending loss that she thought her players improved on their fundamentals throughout the year.
She thought they learned the game a little bit more, and she told them to work hard over the summer and come back and try to get ready for next year.
"It was a rough year," Smith said. "We took our bangs, I mean, gee whiz. But all in all, I look forward to next year. I think the girls are committed to working hard over the summer, and hopefully we come back and give it a good shot."
Chapmanville improved to 19-7 overall on the season with the win while Wayne ended the year with a record of 2-17.
The Lady Tigers will remain home to host Mingo Central (12-15) in another elimination game on Thursday and with a win in that game they would advance to play the loser of the Logan and Scott game in an elimination game on Friday.
Score by innings:
WHS: 1 0 1 2 0 - 4
CRHS: 1 8 9 0 - 18
HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.