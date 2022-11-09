Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

MAN — This year the Chapmanville Tigers finally brought back the Logan County Title with a 28-0 win over the Man Hillbillies on Nov 4.

Head coach James Barker and his crew have not been able to secure the crown since 2017, but that streak ended at George Queen Memorial field. Head coach James Barker was more than happy with not only his team’s performance, but Logan County as a whole.

