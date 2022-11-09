MAN — This year the Chapmanville Tigers finally brought back the Logan County Title with a 28-0 win over the Man Hillbillies on Nov 4.
Head coach James Barker and his crew have not been able to secure the crown since 2017, but that streak ended at George Queen Memorial field. Head coach James Barker was more than happy with not only his team’s performance, but Logan County as a whole.
“Just proud of our guys and our program — especially all the Logan County teams making the playoffs this year,” said Barker. “There is good football here in Logan and we’re just proud to be at the top this year.”
The Hillbillies won the toss and elected to receive the ball to start the game. This proved to no avail as the Tigers defense quickly forced Man into a three and out on their first drive.
The Tigers showed how well they are getting used to their system with a demanding running game behind Kohl Farmer. Chapmanville churned up the field taking most of the clock off the board in the first quarter. Now in the red zone, the Tigers had back-to-back penalties that got them out of scoring position. This led to a fourth down attempt that was not successful. It was a scoreless first quarter.
Starting the second could not have gone any better for the Tigers. Man’s first play after forcing the turnover on downs was hectic to say the least. Quarterback Jayden Brumfield bobbled the snap, and the ball went tumbling around the field. Charles Stallard of the Tiger’s defense recovered the ball giving Chapmanville great field position.
Three plays later and it was Kohl Farmer finding the end zone for the first time of the night from 3-yards out. Jonathan Ferrel’s PAT attempt was good putting the Tigers up 7-0 with 10:00 minutes left.
To make matters worse for the Hillbillies, Chris Isaacs returned the following kickoff for a touchdown, but it was called back due to a holding call. This gave the ‘Billies some motivation and put together a nice sweep action running series that proved successful.
Man eventually made it inside their red zone but were forced to go for a fourth and short conversion, but the Tigers defense stood them up forcing another turnover. Following the change of possession, Brody Dalton found Adam Mullins on a crossing route for a 45-yard touchdown toss giving the Tigers a 14-0 lead with just under 4 minutes left.
Man had no answer for the Tiger’s defense. Barker’s squad was getting great penetration into Brumfield’s backfield. The ‘Billies were forced to punt it away to the Tigers. With 27 seconds left, Farmer found the end zone once again from 6-yards out, giving him two scores in the first half.
“Kohl is a great athlete — the harder he runs, the harder the offensive line blocks,” said Barker on his running back’s impact. “He’ll give all the credit to the o-line, but they both feed off each other and are seriously a match made in heaven for us.
Chapmanville led 21-0 at halftime.
Third quarter action was limited to say the least. Chapmanville retained possession from the kickoff for the entire length of the quarter. Man just couldn’t stop the Tiger’s run game and Kohl Farmer. Chapmanville made it all the way inside their 5-yard line, but the Hillbillie’s defense found rhythm and got a great fourth down stop halting a lengthy Tiger drive.
Chris Isaacs and Jayden Brumfield were doing everything they could to get Man on the board. The ‘Billies were in reaching distance of the end zone but couldn’t finish the drive.
The Tigers got possession back in the fourth quarter and it did not take long for Dalton to find Adam Mullins once again for a 55-yard touchdown pass with 9 minutes left to play. Jonathan Ferrell’s field goal attempt went right through the uprights, making it a 28-0 score. Ferrell was 4/4 on PATs.
This would be the last eventual play for the rest of the night. The Hillbillies’ final effort was squashed by more penalties. The Tigers chewed the clock for the remainder of the fourth quarter.
Brody Dalton finished the night completing 11-of-17 passes for 178-yards and two touchdowns and added 32-yards on the ground with seven carries. Kohl Farmer ended his night with 24 carries for 166-yards and two touchdowns. This was Farmer’s seventh game this season he has rushed for over 100-yards. Receiver Adam Mullins had only 3 catches, but two of them went for scores totaling 95-yards. On the Tiger’s defense it was Charles Stallard who stood out with six solo tackles and a forced fumble along with a recovery.
The Tigers ride high into the postseason off a four-game winning streak and await their playoff seating for the future. Man will also do the same as they secured a spot in the playoffs with a win over Tug Valley last week.
Scoring by quarter
CRHS — 0 21 0 7: 28
MAN — 0 0 0 0: 0