Next up is football.
Throughout the national shutdown and COVID-19 crisis, the Chapmanville Regional High School football team has been holding it together the best they can.
With the rest of the school year canceled, with the conclusion of the basketball season called off and with the spring sports season canceled, football is next up.
Chapmanville first-year coach James Barker has been preparing for the upcoming 2020 season.
While it’s still uncertain if there will be any three-week June practice period, football season seems likely, so Barker is taking steps toward that.
“What a heck of a time to be a first-year coach? We are going to take our direction from the WVSSAC,” Barker said. “We’ve been in communication with them to make sure that we are doing the right thing. We’ve been in contact with our players and on our Facebook page just to give them something to do if they are not working out. We’ve had some videos of some of the kids doing their workouts from their houses. I’ve talked to some of them. They miss the weight room, miss school and miss being around everyone.”
Barker has been in constant contact with his players, has logged a Zoom clinic for coaches on line and has many contingency plays in place.
“They are all in good spirits and they are all staying healthy which is the most important thing for us. We are making sure that they are healthy mentally as well. That’s one thing that’s important too,” Barker said. “There’s some people that have some mental issues and that’s being unchecked at this time. We want to make sure that our kids are physically healthy and also mentally healthy.”
Barker said this national crisis has tough him and his players one thing.
Never take anything for granted.
You are not guaranteed tomorrow.
The Chapmanville basketball team, which was gunning for a historic 3-peat, never got a chance to finish out its season.
The Chapmanville baseball, softball, tennis and track teams never even got their 2020 spring sports season off the ground.
“I was talking to my dad and we also talk to the kids about this,” Barker said. “You are never guaranteed practice and you are never guaranteed games. You never know when your last game is going to be. A lot of this you just tell the kids in order for them to stay focused but when something like this happens you come to that realization. I feel terrible for all of those spring sports athletes, specifically the seniors. This is an unreal type of situation. We have some kids on the football team, guys like Chase Berry and Evan Plumley who are on the baseball team. I feel bad for Chase because he was looking forward to his senior baseball season.”
The Tigers, 5-5 last year under former coach Rob Dial, are scheduled to open the season on August 28 at home against Sissonville.
CRHS plays its first eight games against Cardinal Conference foes, then finishes off the campaign with two non-conference games — Oct. 30 at Mingo Central and Nov. 6 at Man.
Mingo Central had been a member of the Cardinal Conference for years but the league voted 7-2 to boot them from the league. Both Chapmanville and Logan representatives voted to keep them in the conference.
Barker said he was happy to keep the Miners on the schedule.
“We kept Mingo Central on the schedule,” Barker said. “This year, they will just be a non-conference opponent.”
The Tigers have two preseason scrimmages set and both are at home.
Chapmanville is scheduled to host Paintsville, Kentucky and Scott on August 14 in a triangular scrimmage, then host Wyoming East on August 21.
There will be no Cardinal Conference Gridorama this year. Scott High School had been the host of the gridorama the last several years.