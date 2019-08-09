CHAPMANVILLE — How do you defend the Chapmanville Regional High School football team?
That's the million dollar question.
The answer?
No one really knows.
That kind of unpredictability is just fine by Chapmanville coach Rob Dial and his staff.
That keeps the Tigers' opponents on their toes.
You just don't know what Chapmanville is going to do.
They can go to the spread in a four-wide scheme.
They might go to the I-formation and pound the ball in a Harvey Arms-like offense which Man High School runs so well.
They can throw short, dart-like passes or stretch it out for the home run ball.
The might try some trick plays or go vanilla.
Chapmanville's punter is also its starting quarterback -- senior Chase Berry -- so the fake is always in the equation.
You just don't know.
To characterize Chapmanville's offense you would have to say they are "multiple."
"This season? I don't want to give away too many secrets but I think that you could simply say that we are going to continue to be multiple in both formation and in personnel groupings," Chapmanville coach Rob Dial said.
Last season, the 5-5 Tigers mixed it up on the offensive end, led by Berry.
"Last year, we were a true multiple formation team. That's what we do," Dial said. "We did that based upon the team that we were playing and what worked best for us. Last year's scheme was very similar to what the New England Patriots have done the last couple of years. Sometimes we throw it short, sometimes we run it and sometimes we go deep. You never know."
Two years ago, the Tigers had to change things up.
Heading into the 2017 season, Chapmanville had an established and experienced passer at QB in senior Adam Vance.
A year before in 2016, Vance had a big year throwing for 2,055 yards and 18 touchdowns, so 2017 looked to be a big season.
A preseason knee injury suffered in a Cardinal Conference Gridorama game against Mingo Central, however, thrust sophomore Berry into the starting lineup, a year early.
Chapmanville had planned on running the spread but after a 22-15 season opening loss at Sissonville and a 1-2 start to the grid campaign, the Tigers soon changed their tactics.
Instead of a pass-heavy offense, Chapmanville went old school and became a run oriented team, led by tailback Dylan Smith, a hybrid position player and primarily a wide receiver.
With Vance returning to the lineup surprisingly in Week 4 but with mobility issues still with a banged up knee, Smith was moved into the backfield full time and it paid off. The Tigers went 5-3 the rest of the way and finished at 6-4.
Smith had a huge year, garnering First-Team All-State honors in Class AA as he rushed for 1,771 yards and scored 34 touchdowns.
"Two years ago we started out in the spread with Adam Vance and Dylan Smith," Dial said. "We were going to throw the ball a lot. Because of Adam's injury we went to one back in the backfield and we were run heavy. We turned around and gave it to Dylan Smith 30 or 35 times a game. We also mixed in Timmy Bigley into the I-formation and ran down hill."
Fast-forward to 2019 and Berry is a senior and three-year starter.
Last season, Berry completed 92 of 157 passes (63 percent) for 1,113 yards with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions en route to a First-Team All-Cardinal Conference selection.
"We expect Chase to have a good season," Dial said. "We expect him to be one of our main leaders of our football team on both sides of the ball. He's someone that we feel can go on and play at the next level if he continues to work and improve. I don't think Chase has received the kind of recognition from the off-season leading up to this season that he deserves. We hear names thrown around for preseason teams, which I think are way over-rated. None of our guys are being mentioned for anything so we are really flying under the radar. Chase is one of those guys."
Behind Berry, the Tigers have junior Jaxson Turner and sophomore Brandon Butcher as backup QBs.
"We have four or five other quarterbacks who have been throwing the ball around," Dial said. "Jaxson Turner is a junior and will play a lot of football on Friday nights. He might also play other positions besides quarterback. He'll be playing some a receiver, running back and the defensive side of the ball.
Butcher was Chapmanville's JV quarterback last season.
"He's a solid player," Dial said of Butcher. "He was our JV quarterback last year. We like Brandon's size and we think he's a solid option. He's gained a good grasp of the offense."
Chapmanville has six QBs on its roster, including a trio of incoming freshmen in Brody Dalton, Charles Stoward and Cole Farmer.
"Brody was the starting quarterback for the Chapmanville Middle School football team last year," Dial said. "I believe that Brody has a very high ceiling. He's about 6-2, 6-3 already as a freshman. He's a good athlete and he's somebody that we feel has a bright future ahead at quarterback. We also think that he'll be able to step out there on the football field on Friday nights in other positions and help us immediately."
Stoward is a newcomer at QB.
"He's playing quarterback for the first time," Dial said.
Farmer was the quarterback at Harts Middle School last year.
"He's from Harts and he's real athletic kid," Dial said of Farmer. "He can play just about anywhere. Last year, he was the quarterback for Harts Middle. We think that he can come up here and play a couple of different positions for us."
