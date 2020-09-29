Essential reporting in volatile times.

Paul Adkins/The Logan Banner Chapmanville Regional High School's Jaxson Turner runs up the middle in the Tigers' 20-6 win over Logan on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Chapmanville.

CHAPMANVILLE – There won't be any Chapmanville game at Summers County this Friday night after all.

The Chapmanville Regional High School football decided to call off the game due to COVID-19 concerns and suspend operations until Monday, Oct. 2.

“A football player(s) for CRHS have come into direct contact with a positive COVID-19 case,” Chapmanville coach James Barker said on Twitter. “This contact occurred Saturday night, after our game with Logan High School. Out of the abundance of caution, CRHS is suspending football operations until Monday, October 5.”

Chapmanville is coming off last Saturday's 20-6 win at home over Logan in the delayed season opener. The Tigers' first four games were canceled.

Friday's game would have been the first ever meeting between Chapmanville and Summers County. The Bobcats were going into this week with a 3-1 record.

The Bobcats, ranked No. 10 in the state last week in Class AA, won 27-7 at winless Ravenswood last week.

The game was added to the schedule Saturday evening after the new color-coded map was released. Both Logan and Summers counties were gold on the map.

