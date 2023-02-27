Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

NEWTOWN - On Friday night, the Chapmanville Lady Tigers won the 2022-2023 Class AA Region III Section 2 championship.

They went into the sectional tournament as a two seed and demolished third-seeded Liberty Raleigh 74-10 on Tuesday night in Chapmanville.

