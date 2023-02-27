NEWTOWN - On Friday night, the Chapmanville Lady Tigers won the 2022-2023 Class AA Region III Section 2 championship.
They went into the sectional tournament as a two seed and demolished third-seeded Liberty Raleigh 74-10 on Tuesday night in Chapmanville.
Then, they traveled to face top-seeded Mingo Central on Friday for the sectional championship and rode an excellent defensive performance to claim the title with a 46-33 victory.
Friday marked the Lady Tigers' first section championship since the 2018-2019 season, and their third since 2005.
Chapmanville 74, Liberty Raleigh 10:
Chapmanville opened up sectional play with a home game against an overmatched Liberty Raleigh team last Tuesday and won going away by a final count of 74-10.
The Lady Tigers led 27-0 after one quarter and 50-0 at halftime.
CRHS held a 66-0 lead with 1:31 left in the third period before the visiting Lady Raiders scored their first basket of the game with 1:11 remaining in the frame, a three from Ayreyonia Parris to make it 66-3.
The hosts rolled to an easy 74-10 win.
Alaira Evans finished with 22 points to lead the Lady Tigers along with three triples. Haley Fleming turned in 17 points. Laken Parks scored nine points while Brooke Christian added six.
Chloe Thompson scored five points, and Jaiden Mahon and Hannah Miller had four each. Makayla Parsons tallied three points, and Jaycee Blair and Tayli Smith had two points each.
Chapmanville 46, Mingo Central 34:
The Lady Tigers went to Miner Mountain for the sectional championship, and a stout defensive performance helped propel CRHS to a 46-34 victory and allowed them to cut the nets down inside of Mingo's gymnasium.
The two clubs traded buckets for the entire first quarter. Chapmanville led 7-6 with 2:04 left in the period, but then a Bella Hall layup with 29 seconds left in the frame pushed Mingo Central in front 8-7 heading into the second.
Back-to-back layups from Curry gave MCHS a 12-9 lead with 4:55 left in the first half, but the visitors went on a 7-2 run capped off by consecutive baskets from Jaiden Mahon to lead 16-14 at the 2:21 mark of the quarter.
A Madisyn Curry jumper tied the game at 16-16 with 1:53 until the break, but Chapmanville went back in front 19-16 after Alaira Evans scored while being fouled and hit the free throw to send the Lady Tigers to the intermission ahead 19-16.
CRHS held a 24-20 lead with 4:20 left in the third quarter, but buckets from Alyssa Davis and Dalaney Grimmett helped Central tie the game at 24-all with 2:58 left in the period.
However, the Lady Tigers ended the quarter on a 9-0 run with two treys from Mahon and one from Evans. They led 33-24 heading into the game's final act.
That run late in the third stanza turned out to be the difference in the game as Mingo never really recovered.
The closest the Lady Miners got within Chapmanville was seven points at 37-30 with 4:15 left in the game after two straight scores from Addie Smith, but the Lady Tigers' defense stood tall. A 46-33 CRHS win was the end result.
Evans led Chapmanville with 19 points and two made treys with seven boards, one assist, one steal and one block. Mahon also had a huge outing with 18 points two threes of her own along with six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.
Haley Fleming notched seven points with five assists, one rebound and one steal while Chloe Thompson added two points to the scoresheet with four rebounds, three blocks and two assists. Brooke Christian grabbed two rebounds with an assist and a steal, and Jaycee Blair had two assists, one rebound and one steal.
"For me coming in, when we talked to the girls in the locker room, it wasn't about revenge or anything like that," Lady Tigers head coach Kristina Gore said after the game. "Losing to them on our home floor last year the way we did, it really hurt. But, tonight was about redemption for our girls to show what they're capable of and what they can do. It has nothing to do with our opponent and everything to do with ourselves."
With the victory, Chapmanville secured the all-important home game in the Region III championship. They will host Wyoming East on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. for the right to go to the state tournament in Charleston.
Gore knows the Lady Warriors are a big task for her team. She's also happy that the Lady Tigers get to play the regional title game at home.
"I do believe that we can matchup well with them based upon our size, so we will see how it goes," Gore said. "I wanted to play on my home floor, I don't care who it is. I'm excited that we're going to get that opportunity to play in front of our fans one more time."