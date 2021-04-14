The Chapmanville Regional High School girls’ basketball team lost 50-39 on the road at Greenbrier East on Saturday in the regular season finale.
Chapmanville (2-10) got a double-double performance from Hollee Blair, who led the way with 19 points, 15 rebounds, four blocked shots and two assists.
Claire Dingess contributed 10 rebounds, five boards, two assists and a blocked shots.
Jaiden Mahon tallied six points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
Chloe Thompson finished with four points, 13 rebounds and a block. Jena Dingess had three assists.
Greenbrier East, coached by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, improved to 10-4 with the win.
The game was a late addition to Chapmanville’s schedule.
“When it comes down to it, we just didn’t finish. And that’s something we have to figure out how to do quickly. It’s tournament time now,” CRHS first-year coach Kristina Gore said. “We had way too many turnovers. When you lose by 11 and give the other team 27 points off of your giveaways, it’s not that hard to figure out where the problem is. Thankfully, these issues can be easily corrected with a few simple adjustments. It’s going to be up to us to have the mental fortitude to carry over the things we work on in practice to our games.”
Gore said it was a nice season ending trip for her team.
“We are so thankful to Governor Justice for having us down for this game,” she said. “It was an incredible experience for our girls to get to stay at The Greenbrier. We toured the bunker, explored the resort, ate some great food, and just genuinely enjoyed each other’s company. The girls represented our school and community very well this weekend. I’m very proud of them for that.”
The Lady Tigers were scheduled to return to action on Tuesday night at home against Liberty-Raleigh in the first round of the Class AA sectionals. The winner heads to Mingo Central on Friday night to face the top-seeded Miners in the sectional finals.