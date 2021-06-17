CHAPMANVILLE – It was a successful season for the Chapmanville Regional High School girls' tennis team.
And with just one senior on the squad, Katarina Curry, the Lady Tigers hope to make some more noise in 2022.
The Lady Tigers tied for the Class AA/A state runner-up spot with county rival Logan during the state meet a couple of weeks ago.
Chapmanville went 15-1 during the regular season, took second place at the Cardinal Conference meet and were also Region 4 champions.
The Lady Tigers placed two players in the state finals in singles for the first time in school history, as sophomore Jill Blevins made it all the way through the draw in the No. 2 singles position and freshman Emma Bryant did the same in the No. 3 singles.
Junior Lauren Workman, who qualified for states in No. 1 singles as well, and Blevins made it to the state quarterfinals in No. 1 doubles.
Bryant and freshman Carmen Mahon made it to the state semifinals in No. 2 doubles, while junior Emily Carter and Curry equaled that feat in No. 3 doubles for Chapmanville.
To cap off the week, Chapmanville saw their second player in school history, and first girls team player be named to the All-State tournament team, as Blevins joined Tiger alum Austin Hanshaw by being named one of the top players in the state, along with area players Hannah Thompson of Logan, and Jenna Butcher of Scott.
Blevins and Bryant said it was a memorable experience to make it all the way to the finals in singles play.
“Playing in the state tournament was pretty terrifying to think about,” Blevins said. “I never thought I was even close to being good enough to play in states. Once I was there I realized it was just like every other match I have played. My favorite part was bonding with my teammates and definitely meeting new people along the way. It was nice to talk to other players from other regions and get to know them.
“It didn't fully hit me until the next day that we had won the regionals. It seemed more like a dream, but when I understood what had happened it felt amazing to know that I won something that was pretty big.”
Added Bryant, “Playing in states was one of my proudest moments and biggest accomplishments as a tennis player. When I first started playing tennis, I remember everyone talking about states and thinking how great it would be to be able to go and compete. To pinpoint a favorite part is difficult. The experience as a whole was exciting and being able to witness such an event alongside my teammates was great. It took a while for it to set in but once it did I was extremely proud of myself and my team for making it to state. We all worked really hard to get to this point and it was nice to see it pay off.”
Both Blevins and Bryant have enjoyed playing tennis over the years.
“I like how it’s not like other sports,” Blevins said. “Yes, you have a team to back you up, but once you're on the court, it’s just you out there. When I'm on the court it feels like time just stops and it’s the best feeling ever. Tennis is physically tough, but it’s also a mental challenge, trying to anticipate your opponent's shot before they even make it, and trying make a good shot before the ball gets too close is a lot harder than what most would think. There have been days where I wanted to slam my racquet against the ground and walk off, but I know I'd be back the next day trying to become better than what I was the day before.”
Bryant said tennis is a life sport.
“I think my favorite parts of tennis would have to be being on the court and playing in general and knowing that it’s something I can do for the rest of my life,” she said. “Spending time with my team also makes it as wonderful as it is. The coaches are all extremely supportive and always make the experience fun. They always push us to keep trying and do our best. It gives me extreme pride and joy to be able to partake in the sport.”
Blevins said Chapmanville, coached by Geoff Saunders and Chris Kidd, had good team chemistry this season.
“I love how we're all there for each other,” she said. “Everyone cheers each other on and I know I can depend on my teammates on and off the court. We are a family and we all have each other's backs. I have coaches that are the best and most down-to-earth people. I know they want the best from me and that they care about the team.”
Bryant agreed.
“Everyone on our team and the coaches are supportive and encouraging,” she said. “No one really avoids an opportunity to cheer on each other’s match and win or lose we’re always proud of one another. Not a lot of sports have that type of relationship among their teammates and coaches, and I find it extremely heartwarming. The whole team opened their arms to me coming up as a freshman this year and I really appreciated it. It’s really hard to see seniors leave after making such strong connections and friendships with them because of the kindness everyone offers to each other.”
Workman, Mahon and Carter all said they enjoyed their state tournament experience.
“I had never been before,” Workman said. “I was very nervous, especially going up against the best players in the state, and realizing I was one. I love how we are so supportive of each other. We really are like a family, and you know you could count on any of the parents, players, and coaches even outside of tennis.”
Mahon said it was a bit nerve-wracking.
“I was really nervous to be in the states and to go against some of the best players there,” she said. “My favorite part about playing in the state tournament is probably meeting new people and making new friends there that I might’ve not made if I wasn’t there.”
Carter said it was also a new experience.
“Playing in the state tournament was an overwhelming experience, but also a very rewarding feeling to know that we got that far,” she said. “My favorite part about the experience was playing the most competitive match I’ve played with the support of my partner. The thing I like the most about our team is the unbelievable amount of support we show for each other. We aren’t just a team, we’re a family.”
Curry said it was great to win the regionals and make it to Charleston.
“It felt good knowing we beat a really good Logan team after they had beaten us the week before,” she said.
Carter said it was a defining moment to win the regional crown.
"Winning regionals as a doubles team was probably the proudest moment I’ve had out of all my years of playing," she said. "Winning regionals overall as a girls’ team was an indescribable feeling since it had never been accomplished at Chapmanville before."