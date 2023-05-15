CHARLESTON - The Logan and Chapmanville girls tennis teams traveled to the Charleston Catholic Athletic Complex for the state tournament last week, and the Lady Wildcats were named state runners-up while the Lady Tigers saw Courtney Curnutte and Jill Blevins win a doubles state title.
In the team matches, CRHS lost to Charleston Catholic 4-3. In the doubles tourney, Curnutte and Blevins defeated Oak Glen 8-0 in the quarterfinals before besting Williamstown 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals. Then they won against Lewis County 6-2, 6-3 in the championship.
In singles for the Lady Tigers, Curnutte edged Parkersburg Catholic's Akhia Miller 8-4 in the first round before falling to Lewis County's Emily Lybarger in the quarterfinals 8-2. Blevins won her first-round match over North Marion's Emily Gabur 8-1, and then she prevailed in the quarterfinals against Claire Stroble of Williamstown 8-2 before falling in the semifinals to Lybarger 6-0, 6-2.
On Thursday morning, Logan topped Oak Glen 4-0. The No. 1 doubles team of Riley Moore and Jada Adkins won 8-3, the No. 2 team of Ashton McDonald and Addyson Amick won 8-3, and then the No. 3 squad of Autumn Adkins and Ava Albright won 8-1. Adkins won her No. 3 singles match 8-0 over Charleston Catholic's Emilye McNeil.
Then, on Thursday afternoon, the Lady Wildcats edged Williamstown 4-1. In doubles, Moore and Jada Adkins notched an 8-6 win and McDonald and Amick won 9-7 before Autumn Adkins and Albright lost 8-1. In singles, Jada Adkins picked up an 8-1 victory and Amick emerged victorious 8-2.
Finally, on Friday morning, Logan squared off against Charleston Catholic but fell by a final score of 4-2, making the Lady Cats the WVSSAC Team State Runner-Up to the defending state champion Lady Irish.
Moore and Jada Adkins' No. 1 doubles team lost 8-6, McDonald and Amick's No. 2 team won 9-7, and Autumn Adkins and Albright's team lost 8-1. Moore lost her No. 1 singles match 8-3, McDonald was winning her No. 2 match 5-4 when it was clinched, Jada Adkins won her No. 3 singles match 8-4 and then Amick lost her No. 4 match 8-4.
Blevins, Curnutte, and Jada Adkins represented Logan County on the All-Tournament team.
Chapmanville head coach Chris Kidd praised Blevins and Curnutte for the excellence both displayed on the tennis courts at Charleston. Blevins is the only senior on this year's team, and the Lady Tigers return everyone else to the girls team next season.
"Those two, they did in those last two days what we knew they could do all year," Kidd said. "They absolutely deserved that title. With all the hard work that they've put in all throughout the year, I couldn't be happier for them. I had to be along for the ride, and I was just grateful that they were able to do it because I know how badly they wanted it. I'm glad that they got it."
Kidd also pointed out that he thought his team should have been the number one seed but got the two seed instead. Williamstown, who they had beaten during the year and who had lost seven matches, got the top seed and Kidd said it didn't make sense to any of them how they got put down there.
He went on to say that Charleston Catholic was clearly one of the top teams in the state but got the seventh seed.
"The way they have this system set up is absolutely ridiculous," Kidd said. "Nobody was happy this week. Everybody was sad because it was so empty, and so many kids that deserved to be there didn't get a chance to be there and compete. They really do have to fix this because it's going to really hurt tennis in this state, and it's going to hurt a lot of kids from wanting to come out and be a part of it."
Aside from that, Kidd wanted to give kudos to two other individuals, Mark Spriggs and Mike Hanshaw, for the championship win.
"They work a lot with the kids privately in order to try and give them those private lessons to help out, because our kids can't afford to go up to Charleston and pay one hundred dollars a lesson for an hour and things like that," Kidd said. "It's not feasible for a lot of our families, and it's not even that it is for others up there, but we just don't have those resources. For Mike and Mark to make it more affordable for them and donate so much of their time, because they donate a lot of hours to help these kids out, that's a massive reason why we were able to succeed in this."
The Logan girls tennis team will lose Moore, who has drawn interest collegiately from Shepherd University as well as Washington and Jefferson in Pennsylvania, and Autumn Adkins to graduation, but other than that, they have everybody else returning next season. Head coach Justin Turner also said they will be picking up three or four good players from Logan Middle School also.
Turner mentioned that, at the beginning of this season, looking at a lot of newer faces while having lost a few girls off last year's team, they weren't really sure how far they would go.
He said they knew there would be a lot of work to be put in and that they had to just kind of go and see what happened.
"Ultimately, you see the results," Turner said. "State runner-up is a pretty significant achievement in Class AA/A. We definitely exceeded expectations plus more. These girls put a lot of work in, a lot of time, and everything was clicking when we were in Charleston. Just very proud of them. You couldn't ask for any better attitude. I think that was one of the key things for us. Not only did we play well, but our attitudes were right on point. Just so proud of them and their accomplishments and achievements being the state-runner up as a team."