Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON - The Logan and Chapmanville girls tennis teams traveled to the Charleston Catholic Athletic Complex for the state tournament last week, and the Lady Wildcats were named state runners-up while the Lady Tigers saw Courtney Curnutte and Jill Blevins win a doubles state title.

In the team matches, CRHS lost to Charleston Catholic 4-3. In the doubles tourney, Curnutte and Blevins defeated Oak Glen 8-0 in the quarterfinals before besting Williamstown 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals. Then they won against Lewis County 6-2, 6-3 in the championship.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

