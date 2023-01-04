CHARLESTON, SC — Last week, the Chapmanville Tigers took a trip down south and played in the Carolina Invitational at Ashley Ridge High School (SC).
Overall, the Tigers finished the tournament in third place in the Lowcountry bracket.
Head coach Brad Napier and his Tigers started things off with a 54-33 win over George Walton Academy (GA) on Dec. 28. Following that win was a tough battle against Oak Hills (OH). The Highlanders were the victors in this game by a score of 60-44 on Dec. 29. The Tigers final game was a seven-point win against North Raleigh Christian Academy (NC) by a score of 63-56 on Dec. 30.
The Tigers managed to pull away in their first game against the Bulldogs. After being behind by essentially one possession in the first half, the Tigers kicked it into gear and outscored George Walton (7-4) by 22-points in the second half.
Brody Dalton led the Tigers in scoring and had a game-high of 20 points. Sal Dean poured in 14. The Bulldogs only had one scorer in Reese Gelsthorpe with double digits at 13 points.
This extended their undefeated streak to 5-0 on the season, but it would not last long.
Their next game against Oak Hills (3-6) would be the Tigers’ first taste of defeat of the year. Chapmanville made it a close game going into halftime by only being down by two at a score of 22-20, but the Highlanders came out from halftime with determination. Oak Hills stayed just out of reach and outscored the Tigers 38-24 in the second half, ultimately giving the Highlanders the win 60-44.
Jaxon Shreiber led the Highlanders with 26-points while Zion Blevins led the Tigers with 21-points while Sal Dean had his second double-digit night with 15.
With their first loss fresh in their minds, the Tigers then faced off against North Raleigh Christian Academy (6-9) in their final contest of the tournament. Chapmanville would struggle to get things going in the first quarter, but their tendency to open things up after the first quarter of play came to fruition. The Tigers would go into halftime on top with a 10-point lead at 32-22.
Chapmanville would hold off a fourth quarter comeback and cruise to a seven-point victory by a score of 63-56. Zion Blevins once again was at the top for the Tigers in scoring with a game-high of 26 points and Sal Dean went three for three on the tournament with double figure games with 20 points.
The Tigers now have a regional foe awaiting them this upcoming weekend on Jan. 7. Chapmanville will host the Wayne Pioneers (4-2) in a Cardinal Conference matchup at Danny Goldsby Gymnasium.
Scoring Stats from Tournament
Game 1
CRHS: 6 11 19 18 — 54
GWA: 9 9 10 5 — 33
Scoring Stats
CRHS: B. Dalton 20, S. Dean 14, Z. Blevins 6, D. Workman 5, E. Smith 5, B. Adkins 4
GWA: R. Gelsthorpe 13, E. Richards 9, C. Jocelyn 5, L. Blalock 4, D. Winters 2
Game 2
CRHS: 4 16 11 13 — 44
Oak Hills: 10 12 20 18 — 60
Scoring Stats
CRHS: Z. Blevins 21, S. Dean 15, E. Smith 5, D. Workman 3
Oak Hills: J. Schreiber 26, T. Murphy 13, E. Wheeler 7, B. Stidham 4, M. Rhodes 3, B. Kessler 3, M. Supe 2, B. Holland 2
Game 3
CRHS: 14 17 15 17 — 63
NRCA: 15 11 11 19 — 56
Scoring Stats
CRHS: Z. Blevins 26, S. Dean 20, D. Workman 7, B. Adkins 5, E. Smith 5
NRCA: M. Williams 23, P. Hodgson 16, S. Grandey-Richardson 7, C. Dickerson 4, B. Buie 3, G. Demorest 3