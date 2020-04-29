James Barker has stayed in the game amid the COVID-19 crisis by using technology to his advantage.
With schools closed and everyone on virtual lock down, Barker, the first-year Chapmanville Regional High School football coach, has been able to use Zoom to do coaching clinics on line.
Barker said he did one just recently, from his own house — one which was hosted by West Virginia State University.
Andrew Workman, a former Chapmanville football player and West Virginia State assistant coach, ran the virtual clinic.
“I’ve been doing some Zoom clinics,” Barker said. “We just got finished with West Virginia State’s Zoom clinic on line. One of our former football players, Andrew Workman, is running the clinic for West Virginia State online. He’s done a really good job for them. This is his second year up there to be on state at West Virginia State. We’re really proud of him.”
Barker said the on-line clinics are just like the in-person ones.
Ideas are exchanged and shared and coaches get a chance to communicate with each other.
“On Zoom, generally there will be a presenter,” Barker said. “He will come on the screen and they will go over power points, show film or say what they do with techniques and drills in what they are working on. It’s really similar if we would go to a coaches clinic at the hotel lobby or something. So instead of going and sitting next to these guys you just see them on a screen.”
Barker said in these modern times, there is no time to rest for coaches, even during a national crisis. The Zoom clinic also gave him something to do.
“As a coach there’s no off-season,” Barker said. “We are all trying to learn and all trying to get better in any way shape form or fashion. We take a little bit here and a little bit from there from all kinds of people and try to make it our own. I really think Rob Dial, my dad and our assistant coaches have always done a great job of sitting up a system and having plans. What I’m just trying to do is to make it just a little bit better.”
Barker said Joey Fields and Jolly Lilly were the Zoom clinic speakers.
Fields, a first-year coach at Herbert Hoover High School, is the former head coach and longtime assistant at Mingo Central.
Barker’s Tigers play Fields and the Huskies on October 2 at Chapmanville.
“At the West Virginia State Zoom clinic, two local coaches spoke. Joey Fields, the new head coach at Herbert Hoover, spoke and we got to listen to him and see what his ideas were,” Barker said. “We also got to listen to John Lilly, the head coach at Independence. He’s been a head coach for 30 years. We got to listen to him talk about the triple option. We may not do a lot of these things but its really neat to see how other people are doing their things. If you can take one small idea from one of these clinics that you can build up over time. That’s what we generally try to do as a staff.”
Barker said with the possibility of not having a three-week June practice period he might simplify his offensive and defensive systems once practices are scheduled to begin in early August.
“We’re not changing a whole lot but we will be condensing,” Barker said. “We’ve got a great offensive and defensive system. With what’s going on right now, we just want to make it simpler for our kids. We want to make sure that when we get started on Day One, whenever that is, our kids have an idea of what our system is and what our system is. We just want to simplify a little. We are working on drills a little to make sure we get the right teaching points in. But it never stops for coaches. We would have been doing this if school was in session. The only thing that’s changed for coaches right now during this time is how we communicate with each other and the players.”