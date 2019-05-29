CHAPMANVILLE - There's really no summer vacation for the Chapmanville Regional High School football team.
The Tigers will embark on their three-week summer practice period beginning on June 3 and will be keeping busy.
After the three week session is over CRHS will have bi-weekly weight lifting until the regular practices begin in early August.
The Tigers are gearing up for their season opener on Thursday, August 29 against Sissonville at Charleston's Laidley Field.
Chapmanville went 5-5 last season and hopes make improvements this fall.
It won't be busy as several top CRHS skilled position players have graduated. Many of Chapmanville's top linemen are back, however, and quarterback Chase Berry returns for his senior season and third straight campaign as a starter.
"We are going to start practice on June 3," Chapmanville coach Rob Dial said. "We are going to try to take full advantage of those three weeks. Personally, I'm a big fan of the three-week summer practice period. Anytime we are able to get out and work with our players, not only one-on-one but also in a team setting, it's a fantastic opportunity for us to improve. If we are not working to get better someone else is. We feel like for us to have a chance to be competitive in the fall we need to take advantage of this."
As is the case every summer, the 7-on-7 scrimmages will be one of the highlights of the three-week June period.
Those 7-on-7s will take the Tigers to WVU, Marshall, Concord and West Virginia State.
Chapmanville will once again be hosting a 7-on-7 event at Tiger Stadium on June 17 at 6 p.m. Seven teams are scheduled to take part including county teams Logan and Man as well as Cardinal Conference foes Mingo Central, Herbert Hoover and Nitro and 2A team Wyoming East.
"We are scheduled to take part in five 7-on-7s and everyone that we are in will have some sort of lineman challenge or lineman competition. Years ago we would play 7-on-7s which is the equivalent of flag football and the linemen would lift. Now, it's the exact opposite. The linemen will get in some hard work now while the skilled position guys are throwing the football around."
Chapmanville is also slated to head to Madison on June 6 for a joint practice with the Scott Skyhawks.
On June 10-11 the Tigers travel to Institute for the West Virginia State team camp.
Next up , Chapmanville heads to Huntington for the Marshall 7-on-7 on June 12 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium and indoors at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex.
The Tigers go to Concord University on June 14 for a 7-on-7 there and later travel back to West Virginia State for a 7-on-7 on June 20-21.
The three-week practice period concludes with the WVU 7-on-7 on June 21-22 in Morgantown.
"We are finishing up our 7-on-7s in Morgantown the weekend of June 21-22," Dial said. "We'll be on their practice fields and also the stadium field. We like to take our players and get some exposure on the college campuses."
Dial said it's great for his players to be able to scrimmage at the Marshall and WVU stadiums.
"Not all of our players are going to be capable of playing at Marshall or WVU but it's a great experience for them to be able to play on those fields," he said.
There's other perks as well.
CRHS players can been seen.
That paid off last year as former Tigers Sam Craddock (Concord) and Dillon Renninger and Seth Whitt (West Virginia State) ended up getting football scholarships.
"It's a great opportunity for them to be able to go to Concord and West Virginia State and be seen," Dial said. "Last year, we went to 7-on-7s at Concord and West Virginia State and this spring we had three different players sign as one of those two schools. That's no coincidence. It pays off for us as a team that some of those players are able to get scholarships."
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.