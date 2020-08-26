CHAPMANVILLE — Depth won’t be a problem for the Chapmanville Regional High School football team this fall, either in its backfield or its receiving corps.
Sophomore and up-and-comer Brody Dalton is one of those players who will be counted on highly this season.
Dalton had a big year last year in his freshman season, catching 46 passes for 478 yards and scoring three touchdowns for the Tigers.
Jaxson Turner is another key Tiger at wide receiver as he had 27 grabs for 126 yards and two scores last fall.
Dalton and Turner, when not playing quarterback, look to be two of the Tigers’ top two receivers heading into the season.
“If Brody is not the quarterback we feel like he’s going to be a good receiver for us,” Chapmanville coach James Barker said. “Jaxson Turner is another guy that we can put out there.”
Top target Waylon Hensley (45 catches, 625 yards, 5 touchdowns) has graduated but Barker said he expects to have some depth there.
“We have to replace Waylon Hensley who led us in catches and yards last year,” he said. “The good thing is that that’s a position that we feel like we are going to have some depth at.”
Other receivers have also stepped up with Jacob Topping, Chris Farley and David Peluso. Peluso had two catches for nine yards last season.
“We are really high on some of our younger guys. Jacob Topping came into camp a little bit heavier and stronger and looked pretty good out there,” Barker said. “Chris Farley is another addition. He played some defense for us last year. But really we feel like his strength is going to be on the offensive side this year. David Peluso is going to be a huge play maker for us. He played corner for us last year. He’s in a different gear for us right now watching him move, run and work. He looks like a starter to me. He’s a great kid and he’s been a really good story for us.”
Chapmanville also has a bunch of players who Barker calls “tight end/fullback hybrids.”
One of those is Elijah Stollings.
“We have a bunch of guys who are tight end hybrid who you might see in tight and out wide,” Barker said. “We feel like they can catch the ball and do some things. Elijah Stollings is a big target and a good kid. He played some defense for us last year. He’s going to get some looks on offense this year.”
Lance Scott could also see action at tight end as well as Hunter Lambert.
“Lance Scott is another kid who played defense for us last year and is probably going to get some looks on offense for us,” Barker said. “Hunter Lambert is a guy who can play fullback or tight end. We really don’t know right now,” Barker said. “He’s going to be on the field somewhere. We’ve got a lot of big bodies that we feel are going to help us.”
Chapmanville’s receiving corps also has a new addition with Will Kirkendoll, a CRHS basketball player.
“He’s a basketball player but he came out in our three week practice period,” Barker said. “His dad played for my dad at Logan back in 1990-91. We know that family pretty well.”
Newcomer Keith Kennedy gives the Tigers another option.
“He didn’t play last year but we feel like he could probably help us,” Barker said.
Ryan Chapman who played mostly on the defensive side of the ball last season, who could see time at tight end.
“He played some defense for us late last year but he’s got a good body, he’s another one of those hybrid and we have to find him a spot on the offensive side,” Barker said. “He’s another one of those kids like Hunter Lambert. We looked at him at full back and we looked at him at tight end. We just know that he’s going to do whatever we ask him to do.”
In the backfield, Chapmanville might go to a running backs by committee approach. Fullback Josh Bumgarner, who ran for 494 yards and scored six touchdowns, has graduated.
“We are looking for some guys to emerge out of our running backs group,” Barker said. “Until we can find a hot hand I don’t anticipate any of our guys being a 20-carry-a-game guy. We’re going to use almost a running back by committee system until we can find out who hits us best in what we are trying to do. It might be a lot like quarterback. We might have guys who can do things the right way in certain sets that we use such as our spread set. We’re working on it.”
Turner, when not playing QB, could see significant carries in the backfield. He rushed 35 times for 118 yards last year and scored a touchdown.
“Jaxson is back,” Barker said. “He’s probably one of those guys that we could line up everywhere and he would know what to do and how to help us. He’ll see some carries at running back.”
Josh Atwood, Caleb Whitt and Alex Miller are other possible candidates in Chapmanville’s backfield. Each saw a handful of carries last fall.
“We’ve had some kids try out and try out the position this summer that might not have normally tried,” Barker said. “Josh Atwood is a kid who will probably get some carries here and there and so will Caleb Whitt. Alex Miller got some carries for us at the end of last year for us. Alex is a sophomore and we feel like he might be able to take a step up to get some carries.”
Freshman Fred Miller could also see time at running back.
“Alex has a younger brother, Fred Miller, who is a freshman,” Barker said. “He’s really fast. He might see some time for us as well just because how quick and elusive that he is.”
