CHAPMANVILLE — There is an emerging juggernaut in the Cardinal Conference and in the Kanawha Valley.
The Herbert Hoover Huskies.
Hoover is making one-sided wins the trend this fall.
The latest was last week’s 70-0 whitewash over a short-handed Sissonville team.
Chapmanville, 1-4 overall and 1-4 in the Cardinal Conference, will certainly have its hands full this Friday night as the Tigers travel to play the Class AA No. 3-ranked Huskies (5-0, 4-0).
Game time is set for 7 p.m. at the Herbert Hoover High School football field at Falling Rock.
Chapmanville is coming off last week’s narrow 26-23 loss at home to Corridor G rival Scott.
Losing close games has been a not-so-welcome trend this fall for the Tigers, which have dropped three games by only 11 points.
Hoover, rated No. 1 in the state this week in Class AA in the WV Metro News Power Rankings, will be a huge challenge for CRHS.
“They held Sissonville to negative yards rushing last week. That’s an amazing feat,” Chapmanville coach James Barker said. “Their offense gets a lot of publicity as it should but at the same time their defense is very good. We have to take care of the football. We’ve lost three game this season by a combined 11 points. We turned the ball over in those games. If we can take care of the football and put some drives against them we feel like we match up well with them up front. But we can’t allow them short fields and the big plays.”
Herbert Hoover, coached by second-year mentor and former Mingo Central coach Joey Fields, has plenty of weapons on the offensive side of the ball.
The Huskies have freshman quarterback Dane Hatfield, who rolled up 196 yards rushing and four touchdowns — all in the first half — in last week’s annihilation of the Indians.
Hatfield had touchdown runs of 68 and 51 yards in the second quarter, the first one a cross field, meandering journey in which he seemed to elude every Indians defender. He also threw scoring passes of 15 yards to Jacob Burns and 14 yards to older brother Devin Hatfield as Hoover went up 35-0 at halftime.
Hunter Bartley added 110 yards and two second-half TDs on 13 carries for Hoover, which rolled up 366 yards on the ground and had six different players score. Devin Hatfield tacked on a 35-yard interception return for a score in the second half.
Friday’s game was the latest in series of blowout wins by Hoover. The Huskies’ margin of victory has grown from 15 points in their opener to 23, then 48, 64 and now 70 points in their next four games.
“We are getting better,’’ Fields told the Charleston Gazette-Mail. “Our guys played well, and we’ve continued to preach to them, faceless opponents and don’t be affected by the scoreboard, do your job. And we’re very proud of them.’’
The Indians were without several starters including QB Brody Thompson, leading rusher Dylan Lucas, top linebacker Jacob Carter and All-State kicker Jaxson Haynes.
Andrew Rollyson added a short TD run for Hoover, which rolled up 240 yards on the ground by halftime.
QB Dane Hatfield has steadily improved all season. Earlier in the grid campaign, he rushed for 235 yards and four touchdowns in a 37-14 victory at Winfield.
Backup quarterback Drew Berry started in place of starter Brody Dalton last week against Scott as Dalton was nursing a cut non-throwing hand which was sustained in the previous game.
Dalton’s status is still unknown for Friday night against the Huskies.
“We still don’t know,” Barker said. “We thought that there was a chance that he could go last week. We’re just waiting for a release from the doctor. It’s not like an ankle or knee injury and as long as it’s healing up he could go and we would put him in the game.”
Chapmanville got a huge performance last week from running back Kohl Farmer, who rolled up 221 yards rushing on 39 carries and a pair of TD runs.
“Our game plan was to run with the ball,” Barker said. “He did a great job and he’s done everything that we’ve asked him to do. This is his first year playing since the eighth-grade. As an eighth-grader, he set the world on fire when he played at Harts. We’re seeing now how great a player Kohl is. The more he plays the better he gets.”
Barker said he was happy to see the home crowd turnout last week.
“We had a great atmosphere,” he said. “I know our record is not where we would like it to be but we are getting better and we’re going to keep fighting. We appreciate everyone’s support.”