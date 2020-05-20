Will the Chapmanville Regional High School boys’ basketball team rebuild or reload next season?
That will be the question.
Chapmanville, the back-to-back Class AA state champions which went 22-2 this year before the roundball season was closed down after the national shutdown, will be hit hard by graduation going into the 2020-21 campaign.
The Tigers lose their big three of All-State starters Obinna Killen, Philip Mullins and Andrew Shull. A fourth senior, Chase Berry, also graduates.
“We just need to get guys used to playing with each other and adjust to the players that we’ve lost,” Chapmanville coach Brad Napier said.”It’s time for a lot of the other guys to step up. They’ve done that the last couple of years. Two years ago, we lost Drew Williamson, Kyle Browning and Dylan Smith and that group of seniors but the next group stepped up and we were able to win another championship. This past year we had guys step up. Our young players I thought were really coming on toward the end of the year and were playing their best basketball. They grew up a lot throughout the season.”
Napier said CRHS will be a very young team next season.
“We’re going to be extremely young next year,” he said. “But I think we have some talent. Guys just have to step up. We also have to find leadership too. We lost some great leaders from last year’s team, three great senior leaders, state have been in state tournament every year that they’ve played. We have to find leadership, whether it be from a freshman or a sophomore or a junior or whoever. That will be the key to our success.”
The Tigers started two freshman this season in 6-foot-4 Brody Dalton and 6-1 guard Isaiah Smith.
Both are back as sophomores next season and will be looked to lead the team.
“Brody Dalton was really coming in in the tournaments and in the second half of the season,” Napier said. “He had a great sectional final game against Logan. Isaiah Smith was a great defender all year. He just got more comfortable offensively as the season went on. He was another freshman who started. We started two freshmen. A lot of our guys who came off the bench were freshmen and sophomores. A lot of people really didn’t see that side from our team last year.”
Colton Craddock, 6-1 junior, also returns.
“Colton Craddock really emerged in the last six or seven games of the season,” Napier said. “In the sectional he was really, really solid for us. He was probably our second best athlete on the team behind Obinna. In the Logan game he came in when Philip Mullins had foul trouble and took care of the ball and didn’t turn it over. He also played some great defense. He’s another guy that we are going to lean on too for minutes and ball handling. There’s a lot that he can do.”
Chapmanville’s season was cut short in the regionals. Had the Tigers beat Winfield in the regional finals as expected, the Tigers were projected to be the No. 1 seed for the Class AA state tournament.
“I definitely think that we earned it,” Napier said. “I can’t speculate how I think the coaches would vote but I think that we earned it with the schedule that we played and with the work that we did all season.”
Bluefield was also expected to challenge for the state title if the state tournament had been played. Some were projecting the Tigers and the Beavers to meet in the finals.
“Six or seven teams could have played in that championship game,” Napier said. “We played everybody in that top five or six with the exception of Shady Spring. Poca and Logan were as good as anybody in the state. Either of them could have played in that championship game. It also could have been us and Bluefield.”
Logan was set to play Poca in the other Class AA Region 4 co-finals. If the Wildcats had won, many had projected Logan to get the No. 4 or 5 seed. That could have potentially set up an All-Logan County state tournament semifinal matchup at the Charleston Coliseum.
“That definitely could have happened,” Napier said. “Same thing with Poca. Poca I thought was really, really good. They only lost three games all season to a Triple-A team, us and Logan. All of those games that they lost with the exception of the University game, the first game of the season, were winnable games for them.”
