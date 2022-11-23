Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Chapmanville football logo2.jpg

CHAPMANVILLE — Area basketball teams are less than three weeks away from the start of this year’s high school basketball season and Chapmanville’s boys and girls programs are in motion.

Tiger fans can catch some premature action of the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams at Danny Godby Gymnasium. On Nov. 28 at 7 p.m., both Brad Napier’s and Kristina Gore’s teams will be holding a scrimmage that will be free to the public.

You can reach Tanner Halstead at thalstead@hdmediall.com or follow him on twitter @HalsteadHDMedia.

