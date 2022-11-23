CHAPMANVILLE — Area basketball teams are less than three weeks away from the start of this year’s high school basketball season and Chapmanville’s boys and girls programs are in motion.
Tiger fans can catch some premature action of the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams at Danny Godby Gymnasium. On Nov. 28 at 7 p.m., both Brad Napier’s and Kristina Gore’s teams will be holding a scrimmage that will be free to the public.
Coaches believe this is an opportunity for the community to see the Tigers in action just before the 2022-23 season begins in early December.
There will be an autograph session with the teams once the scrimmage has concluded so fans can meet their respective squads.
Monday’s scrimmage will be comprised of two 20-minute halves. For the first half, the girls’ team will play against one another. The second half will be finished by the boys’ team. The score will hold throughout.
There will be halftime festivities for kids including a boys versus girls’ competition in hot shot and a three-point shooting contest.
Upon entering the event, the gate will be selling LED glow sticks for $5. Prior to tip-off, players from both teams will be introduced via a light show. Fans are also encouraged to bring them to games as they will last you all season long.
The first 70 fans to enter will receive a free 18x24 schedule poster that can be used for the autograph session afterwards. The concession stand will also be in service during the scrimmage.
Both teams are gearing up for a bounce back season after the previous year. The girls’ team finished last year with a (9-13) record and was ranked fifth in the Cardinal Conference. The boys’ team managed to get into the mix in last year’s sectionals. Napier’s squad finished the 2021-22 season with a (13-11) record and had their post season hopes cut short after losing to Bluefield in sectionals.
Coaches say that the Tigers are looking forward to highlighting their talents for their community and fans next week.