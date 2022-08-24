SISSONVILLE — The Chapmanville Tigers will open up the 2022 season Friday night with a Cardinal Conference contest as the Sissonville Indians will travel down U.S. 119 to Logan County.
Outside of the 2020 COVID-19 shortened season, the Indians and the Tigers have opened up the season against one another every season since 2006.
Chapmanville is 5-10 all-time against their Cardinal Conference foe, and Sissonville is currently riding a five-game winning streak in the series, including a 24-20 win at Joe Sawyers Stadium a season ago.
The Indians finished the 2021 season with a 2-8 record as they secured just one other win, a 45-22 win against Wayne.
Chapmanville and head coach James Barker also missed the playoffs as they finished last season with a 4-6 record, but they built momentum late in the season winning three out of their last four games.
Barker is excited to build off of that late momentum going into this season as he welcomes back talented senior quarterback Brody Dalton, who has already committed to play Division 1 baseball at West Virginia University.
Also back in the backfield for the Tigers is 6’4”, 210-pound running back Kohl Farmer, who led the team with 942 rushing yards a year ago.
Chapmanville will be looking to snap a six-year drought from the Class AA postseason as their last appearance in the playoff field of 16 came in 2015.
Kickoff against Sissonville is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Tiger Stadium.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.