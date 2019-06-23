HUNTINGTON - On Thursday, there was a Pennington in a No. 10 jaunting all around Marshall's athletics facilities.
But this particular instance was not related to football.
Instead, Cole Pennington - son of Marshall quarterback great Chad Pennington - joined his teammates from Sayre High School as they took the floor for Marshall men's basketball's Team Camp, which got started on Thursday and runs through Friday.
"Yeah, I like No. 10," the younger Pennington said with a smile. "My second favorite number is 24, but I like 10, for sure."
Sayre's team arrived from Lexington on Wednesday and Chad Pennington took them on a campus visit to talk about the history within the school and what the program means to him before he headed back to Lexington to fulfill duties as Sayre football's head coach.
Sayre junior varsity coach Zeke Chapman said the initial goal was to get his team as many games in summertime as possible, but it turned into way more as they arrived in Huntington.
"Chad always speaks so highly of this place and we were looking for a team camp, so I think once it got recommended, it was a no-brainer," Chapman said. "The campus tour was great. We got to walk around and check out the facilities and hear him talk about what this place means to him and some of his experiences. For our guys to see that, this is awesome."
Cole Pennington is no stranger to Marshall's campus, having been here on many occasions with his family to take in Marshall games prior to his Dad taking over the football program at Sayre.
However, the younger Pennington did get to experience a part of campus he'd never seen before on Thursday when he made the trek to Gullickson Hall for a game.
"I like Marshall a lot and we've been here a lot," the younger Pennington said. "I haven't really been back in here (Gullickson Hall) or anything, so it's cool to see everything and the campus is great."
While Sayre made the trek from Lexington, Kentucky, for the event, the Spartans' opponent in Gullickson Hall on Thursday had a much longer set of travel plans.
Edward Little - a school in Auburn, Maine - loaded up in vans and made a 15-hour journey spread over two days to take part in the two-day camp at Marshall.
"We're the only team from the state of Maine, and the bus ride was very, very long," Edward Little's Mikey Chaput said. "We had to do some big group-stretching because without it, we're not moving. The whole ride, we were knees to the chest, so it was pretty hard."
Edward Little was one of several teams that made long-distance journeys to the camp, which attracted teams from all over the eastern United States. In all, 10 teams involved in this week's camp stayed overnight, meaning that 160 prospective students from six different states got to take in the sights on Marshall's campus.
"It's not just local," Marshall head coach Dan D'Antoni said. "We're going global. Better let everyone know now."
Two teams that garnered lots of attention on Thursday were Chapmanville Regional - the reigning Class AA champions - and Ottawa-Glandorf, a Division III team in Ohio from the Toledo area.
Those teams took part in one of the first games on the Henderson Center court on Thursday and did not disappoint as Obinna Anochili-Killen and Andrew Shull led the Tigers past the Titans.
Chapmanville also came away victorious in a pair of exciting in-state battles later in the midday hours against South Charleston and Bluefield while Ottawa-Glandorf showcased great ball movement and strong play down low in a pair of big wins over Cabell Midland and Tolsia.
According to Neal Scaggs, Marshall basketball's director of operations and a Logan High School graduate, Marshall's Team Camp, Middle School Shootout and next week's High School Shootout will bring 73 teams to Marshall University.