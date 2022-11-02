Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

MINGO CENTRAL — For the third week in a row, Chapmanville (6-3) come out on top with their third win in a row against Mingo Central (3-6) at Buck Harless Stadium on Oct 28.

The Tigers keep their playoff bid alive with a 42-20 victory on Miner Mountain.

