The Chapmanville community and Logan County as a whole lost another giant with the passing of Larry Coffindaffer on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Coffindaffer, 77, was a fixture with athletic programs in Chapmanville over the years. He was also the scoreboard operator at Chapmanville boys’ basketball games for many years.
Earlier in the year, former legendary Chapmanville High School baseball coach Ted Ellis passed away.
“This man meant a lot to my family,” said Chapmanville Regional High School Principal Eric Ellis, who followed in his dad’s footsteps as the Tigers’ baseball coach, leading Chapmanville on the diamond for many years before stepping down. “He was one of my dad’s best friends. ‘Coffee and Fireball’ are having a blast talking baseball again in heaven. I’ll miss you buddy.”
Coffindaffer reportedly died due to complications of COVID-19. He was reportedly put on a vent in mid-August as he had a lengthy battle with coronavirus.
“Praying for the family of a great man,” said Logan County Commissioner Danny Godby, who was a former Chapmanville assistant baseball coach and Chapmanville head basketball coach and for many years.
“He was like a second dad to me,” Josh Barker said in a Facebook post. “His son was one of my best friends and we lost him almost 20 years ago.”
Ellis said Coffindaffer was a great asset to the community as a whole.
“Larry was a great man,” Ellis said. “Not only was he a close friend of my father’s, he was an extremely valuable asset to our community, and Logan County as a whole, for that matter. He gave so much of his time to help our youth, whether through coaching, or working school events. He was one of a kind. He loved good natured ribbing, and was a lot of fun to be around. He was a guy that I have really looked up to since I was a kid. Larry and Linda raised a great family, a bunch of people that are dear to my heart. I’m really gonna miss him.”
Logan City Clerk Amber Miller-Belcher said Coffindaffer will be missed.
“All of us in Logan keep losing pieces of our heart,” said Miller-Belcher in a Facebook post. “The world lost a light. Larry’s personality was one you loved. Larry’s character is what I loved the most. Some of you know he did court transcriptions. He was my 100 percent go to because I knew I could depend on him. Didn’t matter when I called him or his wife, he was calling back, ‘what do you need now girl?’ He was a huge part of implementing our Home Rule Plan. I am very thankful that his name is part of our minutes/history books. But, that is not the significant part. Larry would never, ever accept pay. Ever.”
Coffindaffer and his wife Linda lost their son, Larry Coffindaffer Jr., in a tragic 2000 automobile accident. The younger Coffindaffer had been an All-State baseball player at Chapmanville, a member of the Tigers’ 1997 Class AA state championship team, and had went on to play college ball at Marshall University. He was just 20 at the time of his death.
A few years later, the Coffindaffers formed a baseball tournament at Chapmanville, the Daffer Memorial Tournament.
The tourney was played every year until this spring, when the entire 2020 spring sports season was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Coffindaffer’s daughter, Cindy Coffindaffer Colasante, is the head cheer coach at Morgantown High School. He also has two step children, Ryan Vance and Leslie Vance Wagner.
Former Chapmanville baseball player Trey Dalton said Coffindaffer was the quintessential baseball guy.
“I will miss our talks when I came in from college asking how I was doing and how ball was going,” former Chapmanville and West Virginia Tech baseball player Trey Dalton said. “You meant so much to this town. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest easy coach.”