Chapmanville Regional High School finally found a match.
North Marion.
The Tigers and North Marion have worked out a deal to play each other on October 9 at Chapmanville’s Tiger Stadium to fill out the 10th game for both teams.
Following the WVSSAC’s cancellation of Week 1 of the high school football season Chapmanville was looking a replacement for Sissonville.
The Tigers and Indians were originally scheduled to meet on August 28 but the two schools do not share an open date and the game could not be rescheduled. Sissonville’s bye week is September 16.
North Marion, a member of the Big Ten Conference, and Chapmanville have never met.
North Marion was originally slated to play at Sissonville on October 9 but are now playing the Tigers. Sissonville then filled its open date with Lincoln, another Big Ten team, and added a home date with Pendleton County in its bye week.
North Marion, nicknamed the Huskies, is located in northern West Virginia near Farmington. The Double-A school has an enrollment of 851.
North Marion High School was completed and opened in September, 1979, and, with over 1,600 students, was at the time one of the largest high schools in West Virginia.
The school is a consolidated high school and is made up of four former high schools that closed in the consolidation: Barrackville, Monongah, Mannington and Fairview.
A former Class AAA school, North Marion has tasted some success on the gridiron over the years, winning the 3A state championship three times in 1980, 1981 and 1997. North Marion has also won a combined four state titles in basketball — three on the girls’ side and one more in boys.
Notable North Marion High School alumni include Rich Rodriguez, former WVU, Michigan and Arizona football coach, and Nataie Tennant, the West Virginia Secretary of State.
The Huskies, coached by Daran Hays, were a Class AA playoff team last year and finished the 2019 season with a 7-4 record. North Marion, however, lost 42-27 at Cardinal Conference team Poca in the first round of the playoffs.
From 2015-18, the Huskies have been mediocre, sporting 5-5, 6-4, 6-4 and 5-5 marks and failing to make it to the playoffs.
From 2004-14 North Marion only enjoyed one winning season and endured back-to-back 0-10 seasons in 2006 and 2007.
Chapmanville was 5-5 last year and last made it to the post-season in 2015, falling 41-14 at home to Robert C. Byrd, also a Big Ten Conference squad.
The Tigers’ new season opener is set for September 4 at home against the Poca Dots, the defending Cardinal Conference champions. The Dots, 11-1 last year, are led by senior running back Ethan Payne, last year’s Kennedy Award winner and a recent Marshall University recruit.
Chapmanville now has seven league games and three non-conference contests with Man and Mingo Central being the other two. Mingo Central had been a member of the Cardinal since the school’s inception in 2011 but were voted out of the league by a 7-2 count by conference members.
Some other Cardinal Conference teams have also found a 10th game.
Herbert Hoover, coached by first-year mentor and former Mingo Central coach Joey Fields, has added Pikeview to the Huskies’ schedule. The two teams are slated to meet on Thursday, October 15 at Pikeview.
Winfield will also be playing a Big Ten Conference game in its added game as the Generals are slated to host the Polar Bears on October 2.
Logan had earlier added Class A Tug Valley on October 16 at home.
Scott tacked on Liberty Raleigh in an October 16 away game. Wayne is also playing Liberty Raleigh for its 10th game on October 2 at home.
Nitro and Poca had the easiest fix, moving their season opening game to a mutual bye week on October 16.
Wayne has a September 11 home game with St. Marys to replace the Tolsia game which was canceled.
{span style=”color: #000000;”}{span style=”font-family: Arial, sans-serif;”}{span style=”font-size: small;”}MAN ADDS CALHOUN COUNTY: The Man High School football team has added Calhoun County on October 9 to fill out its 10{sup}th{/sup} game for the season.{/span}{/span}{/span}
{span style=”color: #000000;”}{span style=”font-family: Arial, sans-serif;”}{span style=”font-size: small;”}The game will be at Calhoun County and has a 7 p.m. kickoff.{/span}{/span}{/span}
{span style=”color: #000000;”}{span style=”font-family: Arial, sans-serif;”}{span style=”font-size: small;”}It will be the first ever meeting between the two schools in football.{/span}{/span}{/span}
{span style=”color: #000000;”}“{span style=”font-family: Arial, sans-serif;”}{span style=”font-size: small;”}Calhoun was scheduled to play at Parkersburg Catholic on October 10 but Parkersburg Catholic folded their program early last Friday leaving Calhoun without at game,” Man assistant coach Bill Lusk said.{/span}{/span}{/span}
NEW RULES: Two rules will be waived by the WVSSAC this season.
Eight games will not be required to be playoff eligible. Six games in your own class or above will not be required to be playoff eligible.
Flex days may be used only with principal approval and Phase III limitations must be followed.
SSAC’S NEW GUIDELINES: The SSAC issued some required game-day rules for high school football:
The coaching box will be extended from between the 30-yard lines to between the 15-yard lines to encourage social distancing.
All water or other hydrating solutions will be provided in individual containers. Public water sharing systems will not be permitted.
Sidelines will be limited to essential personnel such as coaches, players, trainers, managers, etc.
Time outs and time between quarters will be two minutes.
Social distancing announcements are to be made over the public address system throughout the games.