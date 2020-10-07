CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Middle School football team evened its record to 1-1 on the season with last Thursday’s 20-0 win over Logan at Chapmanville’s Tiger Stadium.
It was the debut game for new LMS coach Brandon Adkins, who replaced Daniel Hensley.
“The score didn’t really indicate the game in this instance,” Adkins said. “We intercepted Chapmanville’s opening drive but eventually turned it over on downs with a dropped TD in the end zone. Chapmanville then had a long scoring drive to make it 6-0. We muffed the snap on a punt and gave them good field position which then led to a score of 14-0 at the half. We then fumbled the second half kick return which led to the 20-0 score.”
Adkins said his team has suffered injuries.
“Our starting tailback was injured in the game with a shoulder issue that gave us some adversity,” he said. “It’s my first year coaching this team. It’s a hard transition for any team with a new system and new culture being put in but this year has been a real test with all the uncertainty. It’s not an excuse though. We just didn’t do enough to win the game. Mental mistakes will kill you when you play against a good team. We had some first game jitters but we will go back to the drawing board and try to correct our mistakes.”
The Timberwolves are slated to play at Man on Thursday.
“They have a really strong team from what I’ve seen on film,” Adkins said.
LMS hosts Wyoming East on Monday, Oct. 12.
Game statistics were unavailable.
MAN MIDDLE 14, CHAPMANVILLE MIDDLE 0: On Sept. 26, the Man Middle School football team opened its season with a 14-0 win at home over Chapmanville Middle School.
The Pioneers (1-0) did not play this past week.
Man led 8-0 in the first quarter with a 10-yard TD run by Kaleb Mullins and a Dustin Baisden run on the two-point conversion.
Man then added a second quarter score with Baisden’s 21-yard punt return for a touchdown. The conversion failed but the Pioneers led 14-0. That finished out the scoring on the night.
Man, coached by Tootie Carter, held CMS to just eight yards of total offense. Man only had 46 yards.
Baisden had 10 rushes for 43 net yards to lead Man. Kyle Fox had 11 carries for 32 net yards to lead the Tigers.
Man Middle is scheduled to host Logan Middle on Thursday at 7 p.m. Then on Saturday, Man is slated to host George Washington Middle School on Monday, Oct. 12. The Pioneers then travel to Mount View on Oct. 17.