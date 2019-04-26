It's not every game that you can commit six errors and still win.
But that was the case on Wednesday night as the Class AA No. 10-ranked Chapmanville Regional High School baseball team won 11-5 at Westside.
The Tigers were able to overcome the six errors and improve to 13-7 on the season heading into the final week of the regular season.
Chapmanville outhit the Renegades 10-5 and got fine pitching performances from Casey Hurley and Evan Plumley.
Hurley was the starting and winning pitcher as he went five innings and allowed five unearned runs on five hits with nine strikeouts and just one walk. Plumley then closed the door in the final two innings, fanning five and earning the hold and the save.
J.D. Ferrell led the Tiger bats as he was 3-for-4. Plumley went 2-for-3 with one RBI and three runs scored.
Brennan Williams, Tyler Thompson and Hurley each had a hit and one RBI. Cole Ferrell had a hit and three runs knocked in.
Braxton Manns also had a hit. Conner Mullins also drove in a run.
Westside led 1-0 after one inning but Chapmanville plated two in the top of the second and three more in the third to grab a 5-2 lead.
The Tigers pushed three more across home plate in the fifth and led 8-2. Westside answered with a three-spot in the last half of the frame as CRHS led 8-5.
Chapmanville's three-run sixth then put the game away.
Westside had two errors in the game.
The Tigers are slated to play at Point Pleasant on Friday at 7 p.m. and at struggling Wayne on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Chapmanville then has a full week of games set for next week in the final week of the regular season.
The Tigers play host to Van on Monday, host Logan on Tuesday, host Herbert Hoover on Wednesday, May 1 and host Lincoln County on Thursday, May 2.
The Class AA sectionals are scheduled to get under way on May 6.
TIGERS 10TH: Chapmanville sits at 10th in this week's Class AA WV MetroNews Baseball Rankings.
The Tigers are one of five Cardinal Conference teams in the top 10.
Scott (17-4) is third again this week, while Winfield (17-6) is fourth, Sissonville (14-4) eighth and Poca (10-5) ninth.
Bridgeport, the five-time defending Class AA champions, held on to the top spot. The Indians are 15-2 and received all nine first-place votes. Bridgeport traveled to Scott last Saturday and beat the Skyhawks in a marquee matchup of top ranked ballclubs.
Frankfort (15-3) is second, Point Pleasant (14-5) fifth, East Fairmont (12-6) sixth and Philip Barbour (13-4) seventh.
