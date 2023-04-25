Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

MADISON- The Class AA No. 1 Chapmanville Tigers secured a road win against No. 3 Scott on April 24 to complete their regular season sweep of the Skyhawks.

“I think we had some really competitive at bats,” said Chapmanville’s coach Josh Rakes. “Griffin (Miller) is a great pitcher, but I thought we competed. I thought we worked the pitch count, I thought we did a lot of good things at the bat. Even if they were outs, I felt like we had really good competitive at bats and it started to pay off towards the end."

