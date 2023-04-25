MADISON- The Class AA No. 1 Chapmanville Tigers secured a road win against No. 3 Scott on April 24 to complete their regular season sweep of the Skyhawks.
“I think we had some really competitive at bats,” said Chapmanville’s coach Josh Rakes. “Griffin (Miller) is a great pitcher, but I thought we competed. I thought we worked the pitch count, I thought we did a lot of good things at the bat. Even if they were outs, I felt like we had really good competitive at bats and it started to pay off towards the end."
The Tigers struck first, as Trey Butcher’s RBI single in the top of the first provided Chapmanville with an early lead.
Chapmanville added another run in the top of the third, after Butcher secured his second RBI single to put the Tigers up 2-0.
Scott found life during the bottom half of that inning, as RBI singles from Griffin Miller and Hunter Null tied the game at two heading into the fourth inning.
The Skyhawks tallied another run in the fourth inning, after Carter McClung’s RBI single provided Scott with their first lead of the game.
Chapmanville responded strongly however, as the Tigers plated five runs in the top of the fifth to secure a four-run lead.
That score remained the same, as the Tigers went on to secure the 7-3 victory over sectional rival Scott.
Chapmanville’s starting pitcher Joseph Canterbury allowed three runs off four hits and four walks during four innings on the rubber. Corey Johnson provided relief for the Tigers, allowing zero runs while forfeiting three hits and one walk.
Rakes praised his team’s pitching performance.
“Joey Canterbury is a guy that’s coming back, he hasn’t thrown a lot for us. I think it's his third start of the year, so we didn’t want to stretch him out too much," Rakes said. "He didn’t have his best stuff, but he battled and got us deep. Corey’s been a starter for us most of the year, the way the schedule’s kind of fallen we used him in relief today and he came in and did a good job."
Scott’s starter Griffin Miller went 4.1 innings during the contest, allowing two earned runs off six hits and four walks.
Rakes spoke on his team’s mindset as they prepared to face Scott’s ace Miller.
“I wanted our guys to accept the challenge, because he is a really good pitcher and we needed to see it, we needed to see what we could do against it. We’ve been swinging the bats really well this year and especially of late. I think our guys accepted the challenge so that was good to see,” added Rakes.
Scott’s Kris Barrett spoke on his team’s effort in the loss.
“I liked the fight, I think we proved to a lot of people that we are a good baseball team,” said Barrett.
Barrett said he was pleased with Miller’s work on the mound.
“For the first time in a long time Griff really had to dig down deep and figure out a way to navigate the lineup. Credit to Chapmanville, they came out ready to swing the bat and that’s what they do," Barrett said. "They swing the bat really well, they put the ball in play. I still felt like Griff pitched really well, but you’re going to have those outings where you’ll maybe not be as sharp or you’re not getting calls behind the plate, and its just how you navigate it."
Barrett additionally said his team welcomes the challenge of facing Chapmanville again in the postseason.
“They’re a really good baseball team, I’m not going to take that away from them, but I think we match up really well with them,” said Barret.
The win improved Chapmanville’s record to 19-2, as Scott fell to 12-4.
Score by Innings
C: 1 0 1 0 5 0 0 - 7
S: 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 - 3
