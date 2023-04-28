Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

NAUGATUCK - The Chapmanville softball team traveled to Naugatuck on Thursday night to face off against Tug Valley and the visitors came away with a 10-5 win while sweeping the season series over the Lady Panthers.

A three-run homer to left field by Chloe Murphy put Chapmanville up 3-0 in the top of the first inning.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

