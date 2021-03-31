WEST MADISON — Down by double digits in the second quarter, Chapmanville Regional High’s boys hoops team found a way to pull out a comeback road win over Scott on Tuesday, March 23, 59-53.
Coach Brad Napier said that his young roster showed some moxie in the second half when his team went to a zone defense.
“We just hung in there and we weren’t making a lot of shots early and we strung enough stops together,” he said. “We went zone and that isn’t something we normally do but they were doing such a good job of dribble-driving us that we had to switch it up. Going to the zone was the difference in the game.”
Napier added, “We got more confidence and we are a young team and you make a couple of shots and you gain confidence. We did a better job finishing tonight than we have all year and we played really smart tonight right down to the last minute and-a-half.”
The last ticks of the game were crucial. Scott had their chances.
The Skyhawks picked off consecutive passes, down by four with less than 2:00 in the game and missed a layup, had a shot blocked and missed a put-back off of an offensive rebound that could have put them in position to hold on for a win in a game they led for most of three quarters.
It was a 18-9 fourth period run by the Tigers that did the Skyhawks in. Zion Blevins scored 12 of his 20 points in the second half for Chapmanville to lead the charge. Isiah Smith added 11 points for the Tigers.
Chapmanville finished off last season at 22-2 and ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AA. The Tigers, however, didn’t get the chance to defend their back-to-back state championships and a bid for that 3-peat was never realized.
New faces and a new era for the Tigers didn’t stop their comeback run in the Hawks Nest.
Scott drove to the bucket early and often on the Tigers as Cavin White benefitted by displaying a perimeter game off of kickouts from teammates in the paint.
White buried a pair of 3-point buckets in the second period that set Scott up for a 33-27 advantage at intermission but a double-digit lead was erased with a pair of long-range bombs from Chapmanville’s Devin Workman and one from Isaiah Fleming.
A physical contest, the Cardinal Conference bordering county schools were tough in the paint with Chapmanville’s Hunter Jeffery working the glass and using his thick frame to get position.
Chapmanville fought back in the third, with six points from Jeffery and mid-quarter switch to a zone defense that slowed Scott’s drives to the bucket that were largely successful from guards Isaac Setser and Landon Stone who dished to teammates for easy buckets.
In the final frame — the most physical of the game — the Tigers canned 6-of-8 free throw attempts and Scott hit all six of their charity stripe tries.
Guard Jaren Gaiter gave the Scott crowd something to cheer about with 4:17 on the clock when he buried a 3-point bucket — his second of the game — to pull the Skyhawks within a point but it was as close as they’d get and Chapmanville sealed the win.
“Our kids put forth a good effort tonight and we’re happy to get out of here with a win,” added Napier.
Devin Workman added eight points for CRHS.