CHAPMANVILLE — Over the last three seasons the Chapmanville Regional High School basketball team has made its mark.
With back-to-back Class AA state championships the last two years, a state runner-up finish in 2017 and a 53-3 record over the last two seasons, the Tigers have made a splash nationally.
Chapmanville ended last season ranked No. 1 in the state in all of West Virginia’s three classes, including the highest class of Triple-A.
The Tigers were ranked 93rd in the country last season and are 83rd in the nation in one preseason poll.
That’s out of more than 36,000 high school basketball teams in the United States.
When head coach Brad Napier arrived at Chapamanville from Mingo Central, he said CRHS was ranked around 18,000 in the nation.
That’s a jump of more than 17,900 spots.
Napier said with Chapmanville’s reputation and high national ranking other teams will be trying their best to knock them off this season.
“I think our older guys understand this,” he said. “The younger guys are going to have to figure this out pretty quick.”
Everyone seems like they want a piece of the Tigers.
With Chapmanville’s brutal schedule, which includes matchups against some prep schools, even those teams want to have a shot at Chapmanville.
CRHS hosts the inaugural three-day Country Roads Classic, Dec. 19-21 at Chapmanville’s Danny Godby Gymnasium and two prep schools requested and were granted games against the Tigers.
“At the point we are at right now, even the prep schools are going to gun for us,” Napier said. “Miller School (Virginia) and ISA Osborne (Ohio) are both coming to the Country Roads Classic and both requested to play us and they requested to play us because of our national ranking being so high.”
The Tigers are slated to open the 2019-20 season on Dec. 14 at the Battle of the Rock in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Then after a Dec. 17 road game at Nitro in the Cardinal Conference opener, the Tigers host the Country Road Classic.
After that, CRHS hosts its traditional four-team home tourney, the Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament, Dec. 27-28.
Chapmanville has its preseason opener on Saturday, Nov. 30 vs Louisville Trinity, Kentucky, in a preseason shootout at the new Martin County High School in Inez, Ky. Tip time is 5:30 p.m.