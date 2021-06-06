MADISON – The Chapmanville Regional High School baseball team advanced to Monday's Class AA Region 4 Section 2 finals with Saturday's resounding 10-2 win at Scott on Saturday afternoon in a loser's bracket elimination game at Skyhawk Field.
Chapmanville improved to 12-19 overall and 3-1 in sectional tourney play.
The Tigers have a rematch with top seed Logan (20-5), which Chapmanville lost to 4-0 on June 1 in sectional play in a game which was also played at LHS. Chapmanville also lost twice to the Wildcats during the regular season.
Chapmanville led just 1-0 after three innings in Saturday's game, then pushed five runs across in the top of the fourth.
Scott scored one run in the bottom of the fifth to make it a 6-1 ballgame. Chapmanville then plated four more in the sixth. The Skyhawks, which saw their season come, scored one more run in the bottom of the seventh.
The Tigers outhit Scott 14-8.
Trey Butcher and Tyson Thompson each hit home runs for Chapmanville. Butcher was 3-for-5 at the plate with two RBIs. Thompson was 2-for-4 with one RBI. Brody Dalton went 4-for-5 at the plate with a double and one run batted in.
Jake Justice was 2-for-3 with one RBI.
Evan Plumley added a hit and two runs batted in for the Tigers. Andrew Farley had a hit and one run knocked in. Jaxson Turner also had a hit.
Luke Knight led the Skyhawks as he was 3-for-4. Cooper Martin and Randall Light both doubled. Light was 2-for-3.
Jacob Topping pitched the complete game win for Chapmanville, going seven innings and allowing two runs on eight hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
Aaron Epling was the starter and loser for Scott as he was tagged for six runs on 11 hits with six strikeouts and no walks over 4 1/3 innings. Hunter Null and B. Carrico pitched in relief.
Both teams committed two errors.
CHAPMANVILLE 10, WAYNE 6: Chapmanville held off a late Wayne rally to defeat the Pioneers, 10-6, on Friday at Wayne in a Class AA Region 4 Section 2 loser's bracket game.
Chapmanville, 11-19 overall and 1-1 in the sectionals, led the Pioneers 7-0 after three innings after plating three runs in the first and two more in each of the second and third innings.
CRHS led 9-1 after four and a half but Wayne was able to rally, scoring a run in the last half of the fifth inning and plating four more in the sixth.
The Tigers added a run in the seventh.
Chapmanville outhit the Pioneers 13-12.
Trey Butcher was 3-for-5 with two RBIs for the Tigers. Brody Dalton went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a pair of runs batted in.
Will Kirkendoll was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Evan Plumley doubled and knocked in three runs. Brayden Little added a double. Andrew Farley, Jake Justice and Seth Workman added hits for CRHS.
Plumley was the starting and winning pitcher for the Tigers. He allowed one run on four hits with six strikeouts and three walks in 3 2/3 innings of work. Farley, Butcher and Kirkendoll pitched in relief. Kirkendoll was credited with the save.
Levi Cassidy led Wayne with three hits. Brayden Queen, Chase Jackson, Brayden Jackson and Kiah Napier had two hits each.
Napier was the starting and losing pitcher. He allowed five runs on five hits in two innings.
Wayne left 17 runners on base. CRHS stranded 10.