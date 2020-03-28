Devin Collins was able to break in with the Marshall University basketball team during the abbreviated 2019-20 season.
Collins, a 6-foot-8 freshman guard and Chapmanville Regional High School graduate, was red-shirted and did not see action except for some spot duty in the Herd's two exhibition games against Rio Grande and Glenville State
It was a transition year for Collins and he was able to transition well.
He bulked up by 20 pounds, focused on his academics where he logged a 3.9 GPA, adjusted to college life and practiced with the Herd, learning Coach Dan D'Antoni's system.
Marshall finished 17-15 this season and 10-8 in Conference USA play before the roundball campaign was shut down after the Coronavirus pandemic. Conference USA then shortly announced later the spring sports seasons would also be canceled.
The 2020-21 basketball season is now on the horizon and Collins said he's excited for that.
“This season was definitely different just because of the fact that I wasn’t getting to dress for any games, but looking back on it now it was definitely worth it because now I’m going into my freshman year,” he said. “I’ve put on nearly 20 pounds so I’ll be ready to go for this season. I’m really excited and can’t wait to see what the season holds.”
Marshall saw its season wiped out on March 8 as Conference USA canceled its post-season tourney due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The tournament was scheduled to run March 11-14 and be played at Frisco, Texas. Marshall, the No. 6 seed, was scheduled to play No. 5 Florida International.
The NCAA Tournament was also canceled.
“It was a huge shock, mostly because we have never seen this happen before,” Collins said. “This was the best time of the year for basketball and it was really just sad to see it all get shut down.”
With school closed the rest of the spring, Collins said he's been working out back at home and shooting on his home bucket.
In an effort to flatten the curve and slow down the spread of the virus, recreation centers and gyms have also been closed after Gov. Jim Justice's decree.
That left Collins, and many others, on their own.
“It also postponed our off-season work-outs at Marshall for a little while so we have been getting all of our running and lifting done at home,” Collins said. “I have a rim in my driveway, so I've just been shooting a lot and running.”
Collins said he learned a lot from D'Antoni and the Herd staff in his freshman year. D'Antoni, a Mullens native, is another former southern West Virginia native.
“It was a really good year when it came to my development towards getting ready for this coming year,” Collins said. “I learned a lot about how they want us to play and many different things that I have really never thought about before. Coach Dan focused a lot on making sure my trainer was getting the weight on I needed and my nutrition. On the court he helped me elevating my shot where it needs to be. I love the system that he runs and the style we play. I feel I’m definitely a fit for his system and think my shooting strength and the improvement of will be a great addition next season. I’m excited.”
In his high school years, Collins helped lead Chapmanville to back-to-back Class AA state championships in 2018 and 2019. During his senior season, he averaged 17.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game and led the Tigers to a 26-2 season and the state championship.
He was a Class AA First-Team All-State selection and was named Most Valuable Player in the 2019 state tourney.
In Chapmanville's 60-46 win over Fairmont in the 2019 Class AA state championship game at the Charleston Coliseum, Collins led the Tigers with a 17-point effort, making all nine of his free throw attempts.
Collins tallied 17 points as well in Chapmanville's 85-54 state semifinal win over Robert C. Byrd and tossed in 13 points in the Tigers' 91-51 first round victory over Grafton.
He was named to the all-tournament team alongside teammates Andrew Shull and Obinna Killen.
Next year, Collins will have some Logan County company with the Herd as Killen and Logan High School's David Early join the team. Both are in the running for Bill Evans Award Player of the Year honors. Early averaged 28 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals per game and was the Cardinal Conference scoring champion for the third straight year. Killen averaged 19 points a game for 22-2 CRHS.
“I think that’s going to be really special,” Collins said about bringing in Killen and Early to MU. “It will give our communities some fun basketball close to home and a lot of excitement for the youth that have been used to some of the best high school basketball atmospheres I feel in the state. We are all family at Marshall.”
Collins said he feels for this year's high school senior class.
Having both made it to the regional co-finals, both Chapmanville and Logan had hoped to advance to the state tournament. Given the seeding possibilities, the Tigers and Wildcats could have met for a fourth time this season but this time on the big stage of the state semifinals.
“I couldn’t imagine it being my senior year and all of this happening. I hate it for them so much because I know how hard they have worked for this,” Collins said.
Also on the Marshall roster is current red-shirt freshman Jeremy Dillon, a 6-5 guard from Mingo Central High School.
Dillon saw some action this season, playing in 21 games and averaging one point per game. He was 4 of 16 shooting from the floor, including 3 of 12 from 3-point land. He tallied a season-high four points in the win over Bluefield State.
Collins had originally verbally committed to Division II West Liberty put walked that back when the walk-on spot at Marshall came open.
During Collins' freshman season in 2016, Chapmanville reached the state tourney but the Tigers lost 30-28 to Poca in the opening round.
Chapmanville was state runner-ups to Fairmont Senior in 2017 and then won the two straight state crowns.
Collins put his prep career in perspective after the state championship game as he was asked about being a part of the best four years in Chapmanville basketball history.
"It's been awesome," Collins said. "My role has changed every year. I didn't play much my freshman year. My sophomore year, I came off the bench. My junior year, Drew (Williamson) and those guys ran the show, so I felt like last year I had to step up offensively. It was great and Chapmanville has been awesome. It was a great four years."
Collins gave the Tigers versatility in his prep career. His 3-point shooting was at times deadly and he was also tall enough to post-up down low if needed.
He took part in the 30th-annual Scott Brown Little General Classic all-star game on last year at University High in Morgantown and also participated in the North-South All-Star Game at the South Charleston Community Center.
Also a good student, Collins accumulated a 3.97 GPA in high school and was a member of the National Honor Society.
Collins says he's studying sports management at Marshall and due to his red-shirt will be able to get a master's degree after the fifth year.
Collins is the son of James and Crystal Collins.