CHAPMANVILLE - The Chapmanville Regional High School football team's first game against Sissonville is still scheduled to be played at Charleston's Laidley Field.
For now.
The Field Turf condition at Laidley, and other ongoing construction, has raised playability issues.
The Tigers are slated to take on the Indians on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 7:30 p.m. in the Capital City.
"I do know that the turf over at Laidley has some issues," Dial said. "There was some bad weather that went through Charleston in late June and early July. Also at Laidley the entire track area has been removed and they are putting in a new polyurethane track of some type down. Between that type of work going on I know that Capital High School has not been allowed to practice at Laidley. They are practicing up at Cookskin Park. I think UC is also making arrangements to practice elsewhere as well."
The game was moved up a day and also moved to Laidley due to the Field Turf project at Sissonville's football stadium, which is not expected to be done in time for the season opener.
"We are playing Sissonville on opening weekend at Laidley Field because Sissonville is in the process of getting artificial turf for their home field," Dial said. "So they needed to move the game to a different site. They chose Laidley Field and we agreed to it. But as far as I know we are still playing there on Thursday, Aug. 29, to open the season. If that were to change our administration and their administration would have to see what would happen. I don't know what the other options would be."
Dial said, however, from what he understands, Laidley will be ready by Aug. 29.
"From what I've ready through other media outlets, they said that Laidley Field will be ready for the start of the season," Dial said. "But if that were to change I think that we'll have to make an offer or make an arrangement and goto Plan C."
With only five games scheduled for Aug. 29 across the state, that puts the Chapmanville/Sissonville game into the spotlight.
"We're going to view this as a positive for our program," Dial said. "It's an opportunity for us to get prime exposure in the capital city in the state of West Virginia."
Chapmanville last played at Laidley Field back in 2007 in a 40-7 victory over Herbert Hoover in the Tigers' first season in the Cardinal Conference.
That game was switched from the Herbert Hoover High School football field at Falling Rock to Laidley due to renovation on Hoover's football grandstand.
Sissonville would become the fifth Cardinal Conference team, and the first from the North Division, to get Field Turf.
Chapmanville and Logan, along with county school and non-conference member Man, received Field Turf for the 2015 season as part of a joint $2.5 million project funded by Logan County Commission and Logan County Schools.
Scott High School and Mingo Central High School also have Field Turf at their stadiums.
Both of those stadiums received private funding for their turf. Wayne, Nitro, Poca, Winfield and Herbert Hoover have natural grass.
On the flip side, Chapmanville will only have five days to prepare for the opener. On Saturday, Aug. 24, the Tigers are scheduled to play in the preseason Cardinal Conference Gridorama at Scott.
