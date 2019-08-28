CHAPMANVILLE - When your linebackers or even down linemen lead the team in tackles that's often a good sign.
That means that often times more than not your defense is keeping the opposing team's offense at bay.
It's never a good sign when your secondary is making the majority of tackles.
Chapmanville hopes to put forth a strong defensive front this season led by its linebacking corp.
The Tigers have a couple of good inside linebackers in senior Josh Bumgarner (5-10, 205) and junior Josh Atwood (6-1, 215).
Bumgarner, a four-year starter, was fourth on the team in tackles last season with 56 total stops, including 36 solo tackles and 20 assists.
"Those two guys have done everything that we can in the off-season," Dial said of Bumgarner and Atwood. "We expect them to make the bulk of the tackles for us. They need to be the leaders of our defense. Josh Bumgarner has started for us the last three years. He's a senior and he knows the game of football. He's football savvy. Bummy is going to make the defensive calls. He's a guy that we are going to rely on heavily. Atwood, body-wise, is a classic linebacker. He's 6-0, 215 pounds. He was a wrestler for us last year when we started a wrestling program. Pound for pound he's probably as strong as anybody that we've ever had here at Chapmanville and he's only a junior. He started for us last season. We expect them both to be foundation to what we are trying to do on defense."
Lance Scott, a 5-11, 195-pound junior, is likely to man a starting spot at outside linebacker.
"Lance Scott had a great summer," Dial said. "His play in June gave him the opportunity to start on Friday nights this fall."
Elijah Stollings (6-2, 200 junior), Hunter Lambert (5-11, 210 junior), Caleb Whitt (6-0, 180 freshman) and Brandon Butcher 6-0, 190 sophomore) are also pressing for playing time at linebacker.
Alex Freeman (5-11, 170 senior) returns as a three-year starter at cornerbacker.
"I like our secondary a lot," Dial said. "Alex Freeman is a three-year starter at corner. He's stronger and thicker and has improved his speed tremendously. He ran track this past spring and that made a difference. It's a shame that we don't have more multi-sport athletes at Chapmanville. For us to be successful your best athletes have to play all sports. It makes a difference for small schools."
Junior Chris Farley (5-11, 160) gives the Tigers added depth in the secondary along with Brody Dalton (6-2, 170 freshman). Starting wide receiver and senior Waylon Hensley may also see time at free safety.
"He'll be a floater. He'll play free safety and also some corner for us," Dial said.
Starting QB Chase Berry could also play on the defensive side of the ball at safety or linebacker. He's been a starter all four years, starting out his freshman season on defense.
"We think Chase is going to play free safety sometimes and also weak side linebacker," Dial said. "He plays the hybrid position for us."
Jacob Topping (5-11, 165 freshman) and Kaleb Green (5-11, 170 senior) other options in the secondary as well as juniors David Peluso, Joe Dingess and Colton Barker.
"He came out last year on the team as a junior and he's really learned a lot," Dial said of Green. "He had a really good three-week practice period on June at the free safety spot. He got better every time he got out there on the field to practice. This will allow Waylon to float more and also Waylon will be running a lot of routes for us on offense."
