Chapmanville resident and Boone County native Sammy Sebok was inducted into the Natural Athlete Strength Association (NASA) Hall of Fame as recognition for his career in powerlifting on Feb. 22 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Additionally, Sebok won “Powerlifter of the Year” in the Submaster Class (30-39 years old), runner up for the same award in the Open Class (all ages) and was nominated for “Overall Athlete of the Year” which is a lifetime achievement award.
What separates the NASA HOF from many others in sports lies in the fact that that it isn’t soley based on achievements in the sport but how the athlete gives back and serves as an ambassador for the sport.
While in Oklahoma City, Sebok competed and won first place and “Outstanding Lifter” in equipped powerlifting
Sebok, a Prenter native and 2000 Sherman High School graduate said that the honor represented a milestone in his career in powerlifting.
“This is something I’ve always wanted but never dreamed it would come this soon so it’s kind of freeing in a way for such a big goal to be accomplished,” he said. “My goals now are to continue to chase a 1000-pound squat, the biggest total I can put up which will hopefully place me in the top 100 in history in my weight class and division and to win the overall Athlete of the Year award.”
Among his career highlights Sebok earned first place in the USA National Championships for NASA Powerlifting (Sub-Masters Pure division) in 2017, which is a drug tested federation that holds meets all over the country. The title is formulated via a cumulative co-efficient total of all lifts including squat, bench and deadlift combined. Sebok registered a 750-pound squat, a 573-pound bench press and a 617-pound dead lift.
Sebok earned a degree in physical therapy from Fairmont State University and is employed by the Hillcrest Health Care Center in Danville.