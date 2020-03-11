The Chapmanville Tigers were able to meander through a very difficult schedule this season.
Chapmanville beat prep schools schools, such as ISA Osborne, Ohio, and the Miller School from Virginia.
The Tigers also scored a 59-51 victory over prep school Aspire Academy out of Louisville in a game played in Pittsburgh.
In addition, Chapmanville had big wins over ranked teams Bluefield (60-50) and Poca (45-40) this season and beat Logan two out of three meetings.
Chapmanville also defeated Class AAA Wheeling Park, 61-48, on the road.
To go 22-2 this season against such a tough schedule was a testament to just how successful Chapmanville’s season has been, CRHS coach Brad Napier said.
“Absolutely,” he said. “If someone had told me at the beginning of the season that we would be 22-2 at this juncture I would have definitely taken that. This group of kids that we have this year battled. They scrap. We’re still a young team and extremely young at certain positions.”
CRHS entered the season having lost key senior starters from last year’s team, including 6-8 all-state guard/forward Devin Collins, who now plays for Marshall. Seniors Brandon Elkins and Jordan Kish were also lost further depleting the Tigers’ team this year.
Also this season the Tigers went 12-1 in league play to capture their fourth straight Cardinal Conference championship. Chapmanville, 13-0 in each of the last two seasons within the conference, have a 50-2 league mark over the last four years.
CARDINAL RULE: Since Thursday night’s two regional co-championship games have four Cardinal Conference teams going against each other that ensures two league representatives for the upcoming state tournament in Charleston.
If both Chapmanville and Logan win and make it, and depending on the brackets, the Tigers and Wildcats could meet for a fourth time this season but on the Charleston Coliseum hardwood this time around.
“Both of those games will be very good games I think in this region,” Napier said of the regional tourney.
ON A ROLL: Since Chapmanville’s 47-38 overtime loss to Christ Church, North Carolina in a game played in Rock Hill, South Carolina, the Tigers have won 21 out of their last 22 games.
The only loss was the mid-season setback at Logan in a game which ended Chapmanville’s in-state 54-game winning streak.
AMAZING RUN: Since Chapmanville’s state championship game run began in 2017, the Tigers have a combined 97-10 record during that span, a 90.1 winning percentage.
Chapmanville is 22-2 heading into its regional game this week against Winfield. The Tigers were 26-2 last season and 27-1 in 2018 during their state championship years. CRHS went 22-5 in 2017 in its runner-up season.
Chapmanville has a 48-4 record over the last two seasons, a winning percentage of 92.3 percent.
Fifth-year head coach Brad Napier has a 115-19 all-time record at Chapmanville, an 85.8 percent winning percentage.
Napier is 8-2 in state tournament games. He had previously been the head coach at Mingo Central High School and had taken the Miners to the state tournament. Before that, Napier, a Harts native, was a longtime assistant coach under Mark Hatcher at Logan High School.
HISTORIC 3-PEAT?: The Tigers are gunning for a historic third straight Class AA state championship.
No Logan County team has ever won three straight state titles in any major varsity sport.
The Logan High School boys basketball team (1977, 1978), the Chapmanville Regional High School softball team (2009, 2010), the Man High School softball team (2008, 2009), the Logan softball team (2001, 2002), the Logan baseball team (2000 and 2001) and the old Aracoma High School football team (1948, 1949) won two straight state crows.
Next season, Chapmanville moves into a new Class AA sectional with Mingo Central and Liberty Raleigh.
Logan has a new Triple-A sectional with Scott, Wayne and Lincoln County.
POCA’S POST PLAY: Poca coach Allen Osborne has said all along that he has three perimeter players who can score in guards Isaac McKneely, Noah Rittinger and Jackson Toney.
Those three lead the Dots in 3-point field goals and McKneely and Rittinger top the team in scoring at 22 and 12 points per game, respectively.
However, if his team is to make any more headway in the postseason, Osborne knows the Dots also need some production inside from post players such as Ethan Payne, Nate Vance and Toby Payne.
“We’ve got to be able to score inside if we’re going to go far,’’ Osborne said recently. “You get in the [postseason] and if your shot’s not falling, you need somebody who can score. When our post guys score, it’s a benefit for us, because we’ve got three perimeter guys who can score.
“I like our perimeter guys and they’re all good shooters — Jackson’s capable of hitting 20. But I’m happy when our post guys play well. We’ve worked with [Vance] all year on his post moves.’’
Poca hosts Logan Thursday in one of the two regional co-finals. Chapmanville hosts Winfield.