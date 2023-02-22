MADISON- Chapmanville had Scott’s number in 2022-23.
On Feb. 15, Class AA No. 3 Tigers earned a 70-48 road victory over Class AAA No. 7 Scott, securing the Tigers’ season sweep of the Skyhawks.
“I thought our defensive intensity was really good,” said Chapmanville coach Brad Napier. We did a really good job I thought on the boards, getting second shots, and we made some shots which always helps.”
Chapmanville’s Zion Blevins opened up the scoring affair with a mid-range jumper.
Scott’s Reece Carden responded with a made 3-pointer to give the Skyhawks an early lead.
Around three minutes into the first quarter, Carden would connect on another shot from downtown to put Scott ahead 8-4.
The Skyhawks continued to build a lead during the first quarter, as they led 15-9 with around three minutes left.
The Tigers stormed back towards the end of the quarter however, Dean’s made three cut Scott’s deficit to two entering the second stanza.
Chapmanville found the lead again with around five minutes left in the second quarter after a made three from Isaiah Smith.
Scott’s Kadin Clemons responded with a layup, allowing them to briefly regain the lead, but the Tigers proceeded to pull away.
Chapmanville outscored Scott 10-3 during the last four minutes of the first half and hit the locker rooms leading 31-25.
The Tigers really started to take control during the third quarter, where Dean looked nearly unstoppable, scoring 15 of his 28 points.
Dean seemed to feed off the hostile crowd in the second half, and his high energy play allowed Chapmanville to start their runaway with the game.
With around a minute left in the third stanza, he secured a steal and score to provide Chapmanville with their first 20-point lead of the night.
The Tigers continued to control the tempo throughout the final quarter.
Blevins led the Tigers in scoring with 9 points during the final stanza, and helped them cruise to a 70-48 road victory.
“We were on a two game losing streak, and we haven’t played particularly well the past couple of games, we needed to bounce back,” added Napier.
Finally, Napier praised Dean’s performance.
“He was really good, he’s been good all year. He plays with a lot of energy, he kind of feeds off of emotion, and when he sees a few shots go in that just adds fuel to the fire for him.”
Blevins and Dean combined for 50 points during the contest.
The victory improved Chapmanville to 15-3, as Scott dropped to 12-9.
Scoring:
C: Dean 28, Blevins 22, I. Smith 6, E. Smith 5, Workman 4, Miller 3, Adkins 2.
S: Carden 20, Sharps 8, Clemons 7, Setser 5, Walls 3, Byrnside 3, White 2.
You can reach Matthew Britton @mbritton@hdmediallc.com or follow him on twitter @mbrittonhdmedia
