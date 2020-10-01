The Chapmanville Regional High School soccer team won its first game of the season with a 1-0 win at Tug Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 30.
Bryson Adkins scored Chapmanville's only goal off a penalty shot.
“Jesse Justice had a great game, taking several shots on goal,” Chapmanville coach Valerie Thompson said. “Freshman Jacob Williamson is doing a good job as our goalie and had 12 saves. Nathaniel Blankenship and Keith Campbell both have a lot of speed on defense and are improving with every game. Morgan Evans and Bryanna Marcum both did a really good job passing the ball outside to our wings. Nate Prichard also had a great game and controlled our midfield. They are all learning and working hard. We hope to be able to finish out our scheduled games.”
Chapmanville (1-1) is scheduled to have a rematch with Tug Valley on Saturday morning at 10 at home.
Then on Tuesday, Oct. 6, CRHS is set to host Man at 6 p.m. On Wednesday, Oct. 7, Chapmanville plays at Logan at 6 p.m.
On Thursday, Oct. 8, CRHS hosts Tug Valley at 6 p.m. Then on Oct. 10, the Tigers are slated to play at Herbert Hoover.
The regular season finale is set for Oct. 12 at Independence in a 6 p.m. starting time.