CHAPMANVILLE — Leeta Adkins will be moving on to the next level.
Adkins, a senior girls soccer standout at Chapmanville Regional High School, signed a national letter of intent last Friday to play collegiate soccer at Division II Concord University.
Chapmanville coach Valerie Thompson said she’s proud of Adkins to be able to take it to the next level. Adkins also plans on studying biology at Concord, Thompson said.
“Leeta has played soccer for the CRHS Lady Tigers for three years and was also a team captain her senior year,” Thompson said. “Leeta was also named honorable mention for the Cardinal Conference team. When Leeta began playing for the Lady Tigers she had never played soccer before. She has put in countless hours of practice during the off seasons and it has been a privilege to see how much she has improved and how quickly. There are few girls with the drive and mental and physical toughness Leeta displays. We are all very excited to see her continue to develop as a player at the next level and know she will excel at anything she sets her mind to.”